[woman-killed-in-crash-on-sr-52-in-pasco-county]

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 40-year-old woman was killed in a nearly head-on crash on State Road 52 in Pasco County.
The crash happened around 1: 15 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 52 and Davis Lane, which is west of U.S. Highway 41.
Troopers say Jasmin Sioudi was traveling eastbound on State Road 52 when for unknown reasons, she entered the westbound lanes and hit a Toyota Tundra head-on.
Sioudi was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
The driver of the Tundra suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The crash shut down the intersection for a few hours, but it has since reopened.
