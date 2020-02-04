Woman killed in Greyhound shooting travels to the United States to work

Note: This article is taken from the newspaper “El Heraldo” in Colombia. The newspaper authorized KGET to publish an English version of the article.

The woman who was killed in the Greyhound bus shooting, Lurvis Vence Jiménez, comes from the city of Molino, in the state of La Guajira, in Colombia.

According to her parents, the 51-year-old woman traveled to the United States in search of better economic opportunities. She is described as a strong and hardworking woman who leaves behind three adult children, Orlando, Francisco and Edilsa who are professionals in their respective fields.

Those who knew her say that she left Colombia full of hope, aspiring to continue working as she had done all her life for the benefit of her children, alongside her ex-husband. The two separated a few years ago. She made and sold street food, such as empanadas and other dishes.

“She was an entrepreneur who gave everything for her children with the desire to serve others and wanted to do all types of work,” said one of her relatives.

She had traveled to the United States several times and when she returned to her beloved city, she would have many stories to tell about her experiences. But this time, she couldn’t do it because she lost her life inside the bus that drove her to final destiny.

To view the original article, visit https://bit.ly/2SjGNKJ.