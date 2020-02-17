[woman-lacking-for-five-days-in-australian-bush-uncovered-alive]

SYDNEY, Feb 17 — A 26-year-previous woman has been found alive and in “surprisingly great spirits” right after investing five times shed in flood-strike Australian bushland, crisis responders explained Monday.

Yang Chen went missing Wednesday right after her male going for walks spouse dropped sight of her at a waterfall in Tallebudgera, west of the well-known Gold Coastline in Queensland.

“She’s been discovered alive. Our drinking water police situated her a limited time back,” a law enforcement spokeswoman advised AFP.

Nearby media claimed police divers had joined the research for the Bond University student on Monday, soon after major rainfall experienced previously compelled authorities to suspend the search.

The lady, who life on the Gold Coast, was uncovered in close proximity to the waterfall exactly where she initially went missing.

A Queensland Ambulance Assistance spokeswoman claimed she had been taken to a neighborhood clinic for medical remedy in a stable problem.

Paramedic Gary Berkowitz stated she “looked like she’d been by means of really a trauma” but was in “surprisingly superior spirits” and experienced walked to the ambulance.

“We’re privileged the temperature has been quite warm and she experienced obtain to h2o,” he explained. — AFP