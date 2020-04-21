Woman looking for a tied boyfriend in 2018 fatal shooting – News – The Palm Beach Post

In new court documents, Barbara James Tolbert said she would kill her boyfriend Albren Banks to death in September 2018. She will be arrested without bail.

WEST PALM BEACH – A 27-year-old woman accused of first-degree murder asks a judge to release her from house arrest, saying she shot her boyfriend deadly to protect herself.

In lawsuits filed this month, Barbara James-Tolbert said she shot Albren Banks, who was fatal, in self-defense when she claimed she broke into a house and attacked her. Tolbert is held without bail in Palm Beach County Jail in a September 2018 fatal shooting.

James-Tolbert was scheduled to hold a bond hearing on Tuesday before Judge District Judge Daliah Weiss, but according to court documents, it was held on April 28th.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies were called on September 12, 2018 to shoot at the residence at St. Andrew’s Palm Beach Condominiums, west of the West Coast of Florida and north of Belvedere Road in the suburb of West Palm Beach. James-Tolbert also called on authorities to say he had shot his boyfriend, and then he was hung up by investigators.

A neighbor told investigators there was a scream all morning, and talked about seeing what James-Tolbert seemed to be outside the home, then trying to bring 25-year-old Banks back inside.

The Palm Beach Post Assassination Tracker records and remembers the victims of the Palm Beach County assassination

When investigators arrived just before 3pm, they found banks in the neighbor’s home with bleeding in the stomach. His dog was also found shot.

A neighbor told deputies that he got him a towel to help with the bleeding and he told him he didn’t think he was going to do it.

“He shot me because he was angry,” he told a neighbor about the incident.

He was taken to St Mary’s Health Center and died before 7 p.m., according to the report.

According to a bond filed on April 14, James-Tolbert’s attorney, Assistant Defender Michael Dueker, claims that Banks broke into his home and came with him to his bedroom with a gun.

“Because he doesn’t have a phone, he’s threatened with a firearm, threatened by Banks’ unrest and physically assaulted, (James-Tolbert) took a moment to pick an abandoned firearm out of bed, ”Dueker wrote.

It is unclear when or how the gun ended up on the bed.

“When he lifted it in self-defense, it erupted as he shot the banks through his stomach,” the show said.

According to the arrest report, James-Tolbert called from prison, during which an unknown woman said, “You’re lucky you didn’t end up in the ditch because yesterday he hit you.”

Dueker wrote in his shop that representatives noted when James-Tolbert arrived at the sheriff’s office that he had “facial injuries, including a knot on his forehead, a knot behind his head, and significant swelling for his examination.” They also pointed to photographs showing bruises and cuts on his body after the shooting.

Dueker asked James-Tolbert to seize the house and arrest the $ 100,000 bond as he had been given before a large jury charged him with first-degree murder charges.

After his arrest in 2018, James-Tolbert was initially charged with second-degree murder. Dueker wrote that he had been successfully on his bond for several months before the Grand Jury served in May 2019 and was returned to the prison where he has remained since then.

In addition to James-Tolbert’s previous compliance with house arrest requirements, Dueker also expressed concern about the possibility that he might be exposed to the coronavirus in prison. Coronavirus-induced respiratory disease COVID-19 has killed more than 100 people in Palm Beach County and nearly 1,000 states since March.

As of April 21, 10 inmates have been tested for the virus, but all tests were negative, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

“Her family set up her grandmother as home security to reassure her for the first time, which Barbara didn’t even endanger, and they would do so again when they had a chance to detain her and keep her safe from COVID-19,” Dueker wrote.

hwinston@pbpost.com

@hannahwinston

Listen to The Palm Beach Post’s most popular stories today: