Woman loses sense of security after burglary of Sanger home

A Sanger resident who has not wanted to be identified for her entire life says that she has lost her sense of security.

“I checked the window and it was broken,” she said. “It was a kitchen window, but it was behind a big camellia bush.

The worried neighbor called the real estate agent. He called the police, then went to check the house, entered, and found Perez.

“He pulled out his gun and held the suspect under threat of a gun until the police arrived,” said Lt. Sanger Brandon Coles.

He had a license to carry concealed weapons.

Police say Perez was arrested just two hours before the robbery for a criminal offense.

Lt. Coles says the suspect is well known to law enforcement and is a passenger.

“We are getting a lot of vacant homes that have been robbed because a lot of our passengers and the homeless are trying to find places to warm up or relax and use illegal narcotics,” said Cole.

Coles said there was not much inside the house and detectives said the broken window was the extent of the damage.

He added that break and enters into Sanger as a whole are decreasing and when they do, they generally occur in vacant homes.

Perez faces charges for breach of parole, trespassing and possibly burglary.

