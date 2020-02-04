Woman makes fake app after receiving unsolicited dick pic

Receiving an unwanted cock photo is quite uncomfortable, which is why this woman’s ingenious reaction to an unwanted cock in the DMs on Twitter has become gangbusters.

“This morning I received an unwanted cock photo from a man I don’t know via @Instagram.” Jenn Tisdale, Director of a true crime thriller festival called Death Becomes Us, tweeted. “What follows is a beautiful story about an app that I invented and that should exist. Enjoy!”

The following DM screenshots show how Jenn makes a guy believe that she has downloaded a photo blocking app called “Cockblock” (which doesn’t exist, but should definitely exist). Initially, the guy seems to have a good idea (“If that’s the actual name of the app, the creator needs to get a novel price”), but he responds a little less once Jenn ‘Cockblock’s Legal introduces implications.

“It immediately sends the picture and profile to the police,” she says. “Men who sent me tail pictures were arrested. It is wild. LOL a man lost his job and his wife. Technology is wild. “

* Boner subsides *

* Read left *

* The crowd emits a standing ovation *

Brava.

“Another fixed task is to answer with a tail photo of another guy. I call poker as in “I see your cock picture and I pull another one up,” she said to Scary Mommy. “It’s funny, these guys love to send pictures of their penises that nobody asked for, but if they get one for it, it’s sure to turn the tables.”

Check out the incredible conversation below. Jenn, my new idol, deserves a Pulitzer for an incredible response to an otherwise lackluster experience.

This morning I received an unwanted cock photo from a man I don’t know via @instagram. What follows is a beautiful story that I have woven through an app that I have invented and that should exist. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/7O9VDpwPct

– deathbecomesus.com (@Jenn_Tisdale) February 2, 2020

Image:

Twitter / @Jenn_Tisdale

