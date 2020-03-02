[woman-motorcyclist,-34,-dies-in-medical-center-pursuing-crash-with-car-or-truck-in-hackney]

We will use your e-mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Detectfor aspects of your knowledge protection rights Invalid E-mail

A motorcyclist has died subsequent a fatal road collision in Hackney .

The 34-year-outdated target was travelling with one more girl as her pillion passenger when they reportedly collided with a motor vehicle.

Officers from the Met Law enforcement were referred to as to the junction of Amhurst Highway and Bodney Street, Hackney, at one.37pm on Sunday, March 1 together with paramedics from London Ambulance Support (LAS).

Both of the victims were taken care of at the scene ahead of staying taken to healthcare facility for further more therapy.

Regrettably the 34-12 months-old lady died a quick time later on nevertheless the second girl, aged 30, experienced non daily life-threatening injuries..





The motorbike was involved in a collision with a vehicle

(Picture: @999London)



The driver of the motor vehicle stopped at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

There have been no arrests.

Law enforcement are attractive for witnesses to occur ahead who might have seen what transpired or have footage.

A spokesperson for the law enforcement explained: “Anyone with data, or footage of the occasions bordering the collision, is asked to contact officers from the Roadways and Transportation Policing Command on 020 8597 4874 or alternatively simply call 101 and quote CAD3837/01Mar.”