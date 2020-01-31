Woman needs cancer treatment in prison for stealing $ 109 worth of goods from Weis

LIBANON COUNTY – A woman from Lebanon County with cervical and ovarian cancer is fighting for the treatment she says she desperately needs.

In a court hearing last week, 36-year-old Ashley Menser pleaded guilty after stealing $ 100 and 63 cents from a Weis grocery store in 20-18.

Menser’s mother says her daughter’s oncology appointment to discuss a possible operation was scheduled on the same day of the hearing.

It was suddenly put on hold when Judge Samuel Kline Menser handed over a 7-10 month prison sentence to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.

“She was very upset,” said Stephanie Bashore, mother. She kept saying I don’t want to die in prison and that will happen, “she added.

Menser was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and was actively seen and treated in Penn State Hershey.

“Ashley often told me she knew she was wrong, she knew she had to pay off her debts, but she didn’t want to, she didn’t want to die in prison now,” added Bashore.

However, this is not Menser’s first law.

Court records show that she pleaded guilty to retail theft in 2018. In 2017, she also pleaded guilty to committing retail theft along with a DUI and other traffic violations.

Menser’s lawyer says while understanding the judge’s decision based on his clients’ past, he believes there are other options that might work.

“We think house arrest is a good place to serve the time that the state requires,” said lawyer Scott Feeman.

Vice Governor John Fetterman requests the judge to release Menser.

“That’s the thing that concerns me the most, for example, why you want to deny someone the opportunity to meet with their medical team to find the next appropriate course of action that could have life-changing consequences,” said Fetterman.

“I don’t think this will benefit anyone, least of all theirs, least of all the judiciary, and certainly not the public, since it obviously doesn’t pose a threat to public security,” he added.

At present, Menser is not in the prison’s medical department and is not being treated for her cancer.

We tried to ask Judge Kline to comment on the case, but we didn’t get an answer.

“It’s not about her getting away with anything, her responsibilities, or anything, she just wants to live,” Bashore said.

According to Feeman, an application has been made to review and amend the judgment.

A hearing is not yet scheduled, but is expected to take place in the next ten days.