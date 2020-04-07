Woman Opens Empty House for Medical Staff as a Safe Place to Take a Rest Between Treating Coronavirus Patients

In an act of extraordinary kindness, a Las Vegas woman has donated an empty house for hospital workers, so that they can rest for free between caring for those suffering from COVID-19.

While treating COVID-19 patients, many medical workers spend time away from their families to avoid the possibility of being contaminated by a loved one with this disease. The COVID-19 virus can live on the surface for hours, days and potentially weeks, depending on its surface.

Alona Burns has ensured that her empty house is full of supplies for key workers. It has five rooms and can accommodate up to six people. He told CNN: “We fill the house with all the supplies needed: coffee, tea, creamer, sugar, water, paper towels and valuable toilet paper.”

Space around the world is being changed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Here workers arrange beds in an exhibition center that was turned into a hospital in Wuhan in central Hubei province in China on February 4, 2020.

Burns allow health workers to remain for a period of up to a month. So far he has been treated in the emergency room who previously slept in his car. “It is heartbreaking for me to hear,” Burns said.

He hopes other homeowners with vacant property will follow suit and donate their free space to destinations throughout the US.

The owner of the local cleaning company, Superb Maids, told Burns that they would clean up the donated house for free. The company now offers “haze” services with “hospital-level disinfectants,” explains co-founder of Superb Maids, Elena LeDoux.

Returning between shifts has the potential to endanger the families of frontline medical staff, who may inadvertently bring the virus to their homes.

A letter published in The New England Journal of Medicine detailing how the COVID-19 virus can live in cartons for up to a day and plastic and steel for up to 72 hours.

The US now has more cases of corona virus than any other country, with around 368,000 people infected to date. There are more than 10,000 deaths and more than 20,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Burns was joined by a number of people and companies who did acts of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic. From landlords reducing rent and hotels offering rooms to homeless people during a pandemic to beauty retailers such as The Body Shop donating hundreds of thousands of items to medical staff.

Celebrities offering money for the corona virus cause include Oprah Winfrey, who donated $ 10 million to the American Food Fund, and Rihanna who gave $ 5 million to the Clara Lionel Foundation, which has worked with Feeding America and the Organizational Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 from the Organization World health.

Dolly Parton gave $ 1 million for coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively offered $ 1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

