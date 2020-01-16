Woman pays $ 53,000 for feeding alligators and vultures

WEST PALM BEACH – A Florida woman who feeds vultures, alligators and other wildlife behind her home has agreed to pay $ 53,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by her homeowner’s association.

Palm Beach County judge Scott Kerner permanently prevented Irma Acosta Arya from feeding wildlife on Wednesday and ordered her to pay until February 14, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The neighbors and the homeowner association said Acosta Arya’s nighttime and daytime feeding attracted flocks of defecating and vomiting vultures, as well as raccoons, alligators, and bobcats. The golf community borders the Grassy Waters Preserve, which is filled with wildlife.

“If that were the end and you could guarantee it, I would be very happy,” said Association President Gordon Holness after the short hearing on Wednesday. “This is a woman with a compulsion. Hopefully she understands the extreme punishment she would face if this happened again. You become cynical after a while. “

Acosta Arya did not attend the hearing, but her husband and son did. Her lawyer, James Potts Sr., informed the judge that she would never feed the wildlife near her home again. He also told the judge that she had not been feeding “for many months”.

Neighbors’ complaints came last spring. The neighbors reported that she offered finger sandwiches and raw chicken for the wild animals. They reported that they saw many empty bags of dog food in a wastebasket near their home, even though they don’t have a dog. She said the food was for a relative’s dog.

The vultures that came in for feeding stopped after that, the neighbors said, adding that they smashed pool enclosures, destroyed garden furniture and grills, and left the area with the stench of their body fluids.

The homeowner Siobhan Casimano described the smell as “like a thousand rotting corpses”.

Acosta Arya’s lawyer said she cares about people and animals. He told the judge that she moved to the area next to the nature reserve because she loves nature and wildlife.