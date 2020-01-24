Woman rejects 20-year criminal contract for drug accusation, gets 99 instead

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Texas woman was sentenced to 99 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug abuse in Upshur County.

Felisha Diane Williams, 39, pleaded guilty on January 13 to possess a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. In her request, she rejected the state offer of 20 years and chose a jury that decided on her punishment.

Due to past crimes, Williams faced an increased sentence of 15 years instead of a normal sentence of 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Williams was arrested on May 26, 2018. According to court records, she was a passenger in a Gilmer car because of multiple license plates and mismatched license plates. Police said one of the car’s occupants originally gave the police a fake name. When the police found out the real name, they also found warrants for that name and asked for permission to search the car, which the driver granted.

During the search, the officers found several baggies and methamphetamine. During her transportation to the district prison, Williams indicated that she had hidden more meth in her person.

In the prison, staff found around 7 grams of meth and 16 other small baggies, which the authorities claim are commonly used in drug trafficking.

Williams had four previous criminal convictions and was on probation when she was arrested.

