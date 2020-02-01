Woman says missing dog was put to sleep and “thrown away” after only 3 days

WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – Three days after 12-year-old Shar-Pei Reina ran away from her home in Southern California, her owner was heartbroken to learn that the animal had already been taken in and put to sleep by animal control officers.

The dog, who was deaf and half blind, was taken to a veterinary office in Pico Rivera and not to an animal shelter where the officials found that she was unhealthy and put her there.

Animal control officials and the Veterinary Office both said they had not discovered an identifying microchip implanted in the dog, although owner Juana Lopez said the dog had one.

“Why should you put a dog away if you know someone is looking for it,” said Lopez, adding that she has been raising the puppy since she was 6 weeks old.

The dog was old and had health problems, but received regular medical treatment, Lopez said.

“I couldn’t even get the body back because they had already thrown it away,” she said.