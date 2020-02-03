Woman shot dead by Belgian police after knife attack, reports media world

The Belgian police shot a woman who attacked two pedestrians on February 2, 2020 in Ghent. – Reuters picture

GENT, February 3 – In the Belgian city of Ghent, a woman was shot in the hand by the police yesterday after attacking two pedestrians.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the victims were hospitalized with knife wounds, but their lives were not in danger.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor informed AFP that the Belgian police and East Flanders prosecutor are investigating the incident.

“There is currently no evidence that the Ghent incident was of a terrorist nature,” the office said.

The street in the northwest of the Dutch-speaking canal city was closed yesterday evening due to numerous police and emergency services at the scene, the media said. – AFP