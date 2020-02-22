[Woman shot to dying in South Shore]

A 51-yr-previous woman was fatally shot Saturday in South Shore, just hrs after a further girl in her 50s was shot in Grand Crossing on the South Aspect.

The female was in a car or truck about two: 55 p.m. when another person walked up to her in the 7300 block of South Bennett Avenue and shot her in the head, Chicago law enforcement claimed. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Middle, exactly where she was pronounced lifeless.

Less than 3 several hours earlier, a 58-yr-outdated female was shot on her porch in Grand Crossing, police mentioned. Her affliction was stabilized.

Police stated there is no cause to believe the two shootings are similar at this time.

Space Central detectives are investigating.

