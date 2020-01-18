Woman threatens DUI charge with child in vehicle after admitting to taking a few pictures

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA. – A woman is charged after admitting “taking a few shots” before driving with a child in the vehicle.

39-year-old Jessica Rapp threatens to jeopardize a child’s well-being, and DUI charges for her role in the incident.

Police report that Rapp was traveling west on November 16, 2019 at the 5000 block on Simpson Ferry Road in Lower Allen Township when the police noticed that their vehicle was having trouble staying in the lane.

After a traffic disruption began, the police noticed that Rapp showed clear signs of poisoning and the smell of alcohol from her breath.

During a conversation with Rapp, the police noticed a child in the back seat of the vehicle.

Rapp admitted to the police that she had drunk “a few shots” of alcohol.

She was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison where she took a blood sample.

Officially, Rapp’s BAC was 0.22%, almost three times the legal limit.

Now she is being charged.

