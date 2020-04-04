Woman to be convicted in 2018 death of Big Island police officer Bronson Kaliloa

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2018 A photo of Hawaii Police Department officer Bronson Kaliloa seen on a television screen during a press conference on July 18, 2018, in Hilo.

KAILUA-KONA >> Conditions were scheduled in June for a woman accused of helping a man who killed a Hawaii police officer in 2018.

Jamie Jason, 37, was one of four passengers inside a car and Justin Waiki, 33, was stopped by police days after Waiki fatally shot Officer Bronson Kaliloa, West Hawaii Today reported.

Police exchange gunfire with people in the car, killing Waiki and injuring Jason, authorities said. Police identified the passengers after a search of the car.

Jason pleaded guilty to a contract Friday to obstruct prosecution, assault of a police officer and accomplice in common or possession of firearms when prohibited.

Jason originally pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder, which carries life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Kona Circuit Judge Robert D.S. Kim is expected to convict Jason in June. He faces up to six years in prison. Jason will receive credit for time served since his indictment in 2018 after he was unable to post $ 100,000 bail.

Malia Lajala, Jorge Pagan-Torres and Krystle Ferreira were also in the vehicle, police said.

Lajala was found guilty of first-degree prosecution bans and a misdemeanor second-degree attempt to make a police officer, a jury said. He was sentenced in January to six years in prison and credit for time served.

Ferreira and Pagan-Torres were found guilty of second-degree endangerment. Each was sentenced to one year in prison and credit for time served.

