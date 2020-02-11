Woman whose home has been tested positive for methamphetamine must pay despite not being at fault

A woman whose house was found with traces of methamphetamine was ordered to pay the analysis fees on the property – although she was not found to be personally responsible for the contamination.

Nichanun Suntharat will have to pay a total of $ 659.19 to its owner, Rentals.co.nz Ltd and Critical Path, for the costs related to the methamphetamine checks at his rental home Northland and the subsequent cleaning required.

The order was made in a rental court decision late last month.

Suntharat moved into the property on June 22, 2018 and lived there for over a year before the end of his lease last November.

Prior to moving in, tests for the Class A drug were performed on the Whāngārei property on June 1. The results of this initial test returned positive for methamphetamine at a level of 0.84 mg per 100 cm2.

On October 21 of last year – more than a year after the rental – another test was done on the property.

As a result, nine samples returned positive for methamphetamine; with traces found in the dining room and the kitchen, the toilet and the entrance and in two bedrooms.

This time, the level of methamphetamine found had increased; with results for five samples in two chambers ranging from 0.90 mg in one room to 18.63 mg in the other.

SOMEONE ELSE SEEMS TO LIVE IN A PROPERTY IN ADVANCE

The decision documents show that the tenant was “genuinely shocked” by the results found while she and her family lived on the property.

Suntharat expressed her own concerns to the Tribunal – explaining that she had concerns at the start of the rental; including that there was a “chemical smell” in the house.

She also expressed concern that the lock on a bedroom door was broken and that she had not been provided with a key to the garage.

“It looked like someone was living in the garage,” she told the court.

Because of these concerns, Suntharat said that she had considered leaving the house, but that she was already on a fixed-term rental.

Suntharat, who owns a local restaurant, said the only people who stayed at home while she was there were her parents and two or three chefs on work visas, who were therefore subject to regular health checks.

“After hearing Ms. Suntharat, I am satisfied that she was not personally responsible for the methamphetamine contamination and that she had absolutely no knowledge of the use of methamphetamine on the premises during her tenure,” said declared the lease adjudicator, N Blake.

“My conclusion is that Ms. Suntharat did not intentionally use or authorize the premises for an illegal purpose. Therefore, the claim for exemplary damages is dismissed.”

The court concluded that there were only two “reasonable explanations” for the significant increase in methamphetamine contamination found on the property – that it had occurred during the short vacation period before Suntharat moved in and that it occurred during the rental.

“Although Ms. Suntharat expressed concerns about the security of the garage at the start of the rental, there is no access from the garage to the house itself,” Blake noted.

“Several people lived on the property during Ms. Suntharat’s lease. [She] has a busy working life and she could not be on the property during working hours.

“Therefore, I find that there is evidence that contamination occurred during Ms. Suntharat’s lease.”

Just over $ 2,500 has to be paid to the owner of Suntharat – $ 659.19 which she has to pay.

