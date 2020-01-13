Woman with new corona virus quarantined in Thailand, 1st case outside of China

Loading...

A Chinese woman has been quarantined in Thailand with a mysterious strain of coronavirus, authorities said Monday that it was first discovered outside of China.

Thai authorities carry out the monitoring at airports prior to the Lunar New Year holiday, starting on January 25, when hundreds of thousands of Chinese tourists are expected to visit.

A 61-year-old man died of pneumonia, a symptom of the disease, in the central Chinese city of Wuhan after an outbreak of the yet-to-identify virus.

A total of 41 cases of pneumonia have been reported in China, of which preliminary laboratory tests, cited by Chinese state media, could be of a new type of coronavirus.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause infections ranging from the common cold to SARS. Some of the virus types cause less serious illnesses, while some such as the one that causes MERS are much more serious.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said on Monday that seven of the 41 were fired and six were in a serious state.

The Thai health ministry said Monday that of 12 passengers who have been quarantined since January 3, laboratory results show that a 61-year-old Chinese woman had a corona virus strain.

The woman, who was placed in quarantine on Wednesday, had been treated and was good enough to return home, the ministry said.

“Being able to identify a patient shows that our monitoring system is efficient. We are convinced that we can control the situation,” Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

Officials in China and Thailand work together with the World Health Organization.

Rescuers leave the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market due to the viral outbreak in Wuhan City on January 11 (Noel Celis / AFP / Getty)

The Chinese outbreak appeared to be linked to a single seafood market in Wuhan and had not spread further so far, the WHO said.

“The ability to identify cases in other countries was not unexpected, and reinforces why the WHO calls for ongoing active monitoring and preparedness in other countries,” the statement said.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will consult international experts to assess the public health risks of outbreaks and decide whether an emergency meeting is needed.