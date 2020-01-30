Woman worries about selling cars on Mechanicsburg used cars

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA – A woman is worried about the car she bought on a used car property in Cumberland County. She plans to take legal action against the location where she sold the car, but in the meantime wants buyers to be careful.

“At no point where the vehicle stopped cold did the power steering lose and start smoking,” said Christine Smith, owner of the vehicle. “She could leave the side of the street, but she was dead.”

About six months ago, Smith bought a used Nissan Pathfinder from Clear Choice Auto Sales in Mechanicsburg for her 16-year-old daughter. Smith says she knew it was a used vehicle and things could go wrong, but she hadn’t expected things to be the way they are now. After taking their car to a dealer to have it repaired, they found that there seemed to be more problems.

“I was informed that an emission badge was missing, the control badge had been removed from another vehicle, and it had been tampered with and the VIN number did not match,” said Smith.

FOX43 called Clear Choice Auto and learned that it would be days before we could speak to the owner. The man on the phone says that something goes wrong with a used car and that the mismatched chassis number must have been a mistake.

However, Smith does not believe that this was a mistake.

“You can see that the inspection sticker has been lifted up at certain points here, but the biggest indicator here is that these X’s were pulled off and put back up here,” said Smith.

Except for the VIN number, the car has no emission badge, although it was sold in Cumberland County, which is mandatory. After discovering all of these issues, Smith says that while her car has failed the inspection or does not have a valid inspection sticker, she is waiting to continue working on the car until she has considered all legal options.

“Part of me feels like I missed something? Should I have been looking for something? Smith asked. “But these are all things that I assume they have to adhere to because of government regulations, and that a reputable dealer wouldn’t sell a vehicle that they hadn’t tested, monitored, and gone through before every sale test it.”

Smith says she has submitted a report on the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office reports that 17 complaints about Clear Choice Auto Sales have been received since January 1, 2015. The AG’s office has not announced whether it has taken any further action against the used car company.

,