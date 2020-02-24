Woman’s body found at Picnic Island Park, police investigating

By
Nellie McDonald
-
woman’s-body-found-at-picnic-island-park,-police-investigating

by: Melissa Marino

Posted:
/ Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body at a popular area park.

Detectives shut down Picnic Island Park for hours on Saturday to investigate.

“Yeah, we came over late yesterday afternoon and there were cones out front and two police cars that were basically blocking people from coming in,” said Keith Gandy, who often visits the park with his dog. “You don’t see anyone getting out of control down here or anything ever,” Gandy said.

Detectives are not sharing information about who the woman was, how she died, or how her body was found.

8 On Your Side reached out to Tampa police. We expect an update Monday.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Police Investigating after finding woman’s body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Something’s not right’: Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week

Thumbnail for the video titled

Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss