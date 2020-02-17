[women-and-gentlemen,-john-baird-is-having-phone-calls]

John Baird, previous minister of international affairs, at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., on Nov. 21, 2012. (CP/Lars Hagberg)

Constantly be my it’s possible. Previous cupboard minister John Baird appeared on Global’s The West Block Sunday, and was asked the inevtiable issue: Are you in or out for the Conservative management race? Apparently his previous cupboard colleague and the present leading of Alberta, Jason Kenney, has named and urged him to operate. “I’m definitely taking phone calls, I’m weighing my solutions and have not made any selections,” he explained. Baird was tasked with drafting a put up-mortem on the most current election for the Tories, which may give him an edge if he actually threw his hat in the ring. He appreciates what classes want to be discovered: between them, he indicated on air, that Conservatives get when they act like Conservatives, not “Liberal-lite.”

But if Baird is leaping in, he is not accurately coming in swinging. West Block host Mercedes Stephenson commenced the interview by asking Baird, a former minister of foreign affairs, how he’d consider Canada’s handling of the coronavirus file. “I believe by and huge it is been skilled,” he claimed, praising the man at present performing his previous career, Francois-Philippe Champagne. “Obviously we all want to work with each other in a non-partisan way to see us successfully tackle this, from a community health and fitness position of perspective.” Baird experienced a apparent opening to blindly slug Trudeau’s federal government, and chose not to. That could signify he’s genuinely not interested in the chief gig, or he’s playing the extended activity and wishes to occur off as reasonable and affordable. Who appreciates!

It may well very likely be the former possibility, nonetheless. Remember his words in 2011, throughout a marketing campaign to push him to swap Stephen Harper: “I’ve never harboured leadership ambitions. It is the straightforward-to-God truth.” Tough to see what’s transformed in the nine yrs since then.

But let us not neglect just one particular person who actually is in this race: Marilyn Gladu. She sat down with Paul Wells to offer you a glimpse of her platform, identity and record, which is impressive by any metric:

So in a celebration which is obsessed with oil and gasoline, here’s a applicant who worked in the sector more time than some of its MPs have been alive. A prospect who experienced an whole profession in the non-public sector that so quite a few of her political lifer colleagues revere. Gladu acquired a rough-and-all set French during business enterprise visits to Quebec. She is refining it in classes and usually takes obvious pleasure answering reporters’ concerns in French. She’s only been an MP because 2015, but O’Toole experienced been an MP for about as prolonged when he ran for the leadership the final time.

We all share this grief. On Friday, Maclean’s uploaded its in-depth collection on the trauma, hope and decline brought about by Iran’s downing Flight 752 in Tehran, which killed 57 Canadians. Study a snippet from our editorial below:

On our protect this thirty day period, we present a Farsi expression of condolence. Mâ Hamé dar in gham shareek Hasteem is virtually translated as “we are all partners in this grief” or “we all share this grief.” We have chosen these words and phrases above other similarly transferring Iranian expressions of loss mainly because, alongside one another with the Farsi speakers and experts we consulted, we considered it best illustrated a collective spirit of countrywide devastation.

Study much more from this problem:

A nation’s reduction: Victims of Flight 752

Flight 752: A relatives torn apart

Going for walks in the footsteps of the victims of Flight 752

Armin Morattab remembers his twin and his sister-in-legislation

Sisters Asieh Banisadr and Salmeh Banisadr keep in mind their mom

Babak Ahmadi remembers his mates Razgar Rahimi and Farideh Gholami, and his godson Jiwan Rahimi

A seat at any price tag? Key Minister Justin Trudeau has been travelling across Africa this weekend, vying to win about nations for a seat on the United Nations Stability Council. But several of the 54 African nations whose assistance he’d require are also operate by authoritarian dictators, which places the moralistic Trudeau in a tough position: does he disregard the human legal rights abuses to cozy up to leaders? Or does he perform a more robust hand and manage the grand global impression? One insider told The Globe and Mail that Trudeau would not compromise, but we’ve however to see any proof of that play out in the course of his vacation.

While Trudeau woos African nations, the premiers collected closer to household: Washington, D.C. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, probably unsurprisingly, praised Donald Trump although attacking Democrats, exclusively Nancy Pelosi for ripping up a copy of Trump’s Condition of the Union address. Ford was joined by Jason Kenney, Saskatchewan Leading Scott Moe, Quebec’s Francois Legault and Blaine Higgs, the leading of New Brunswick. The adult men are hoping to protected unique trade offers with U.S. states to bypass Trump’s strict “Buy American” trade credo.

Canada’s public sector has developed by four.six per cent from 2018-19, according to a new government report. iPolitics contrasted the expansion from a report by the Expert Institute of the Public Company of Canada, which observed “the federal governing administration used almost $12 billion from 2011-18 on administration consultants, momentary assistance contractors and IT consultants.” Evidently $8.5 billion from that amount has absent specially to IT consultants. Would any individual be sure to get these men and women a performing printer previously?

