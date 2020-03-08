Women lead the family picture

We talk a lot about representation and gender equality in the field of entertainment and slowly but surely the industry is waking up. A new study by The Gina Davis Institute on Gender and Media has revealed that a record-breaking number of women are the main characters in the family picture in 2012.

Last year, 48% of the 100 highest grossing family films (defined as PG-13 and lower rated films) featured lead female characters. This number has more than doubled since 2007, where only 24% of the film had female leads.

Davis emphasized the importance of representation, saying, “Media images have a huge impact on how we look at ourselves and judge our values ​​… When you see someone like yourself reflecting, you take the message: ‘There is someone like me, I must be his. Include. ‘ This is why for the children from the beginning – the fantasy worlds reflect the real world, which is half female and extremely diverse. “

Davis added, “Girls will be much more likely to see that they are just as important as boys, and they do half of the interesting, important things … boys will accept this message anonymously, and thus girls will be more likely to see it as equals.”

Studies have also shown an increase in people with disabilities in caste people and leading roles. The role of LGBTQ +, however, has diminished, and there is still a lot of work to be done to represent all marginalized communities. Davis and his company are committed to making Hollywood accountable and raising awareness of the importance of seeing yourself onscreen.

“There is still a lot of work to do, but we are excited to see the progress we have made,” said Davis.

