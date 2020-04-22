Women report unrelated ‘psychic causes’ of coronavirus disease, supporters say

TORONTO –

As they treat patients as health professionals and social workers, take on the responsibility of caring for children, risking their gender, and facing business challenges. Unexpectedly in low-activity, women were affected by coronavirus infection.

That’s according to many women protesters advocating for more support for women who are already unemployed, at greater risk for their health. health and safety, and reduced human service due to the disease causing it to persist.

Katherine Scott, a senior economist and director of gender equality and rights activism for the left-wing Center for Canadian Policy Alternatives, said that even though everyone has intervened influenced by health in one way or another, some groups have struggled. over others.

He explained during a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca in Ottawa that “There is this idea that we get together, but in many ways, it’s not a similar spread. , “” The people who are most affected will always be the most ridiculed. “

In a speech released throughout, Scott said that includes all women, but especially women who come from tribal, immigrant, Indigenous women, and people with disabilities.

Andrea Gunraj, executive vice president of partnerships for the Canadian Women’s Institute, said the outbreak was growing and a shortage of health services and human services. poverty provides care for those at risk.

“It has impacted women in the unique way that you see people who are more at risk than those who are less supportive,” she said.

While both Gunraj and Scott praised the federal government for allocating money to women housing and non-profit organizations, they said they wanted to look at the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. sex, also known as the “Gastric supplementation” for GBA +, to understand its impact on more than half of Canadians.

Dr. Nathan Stall, an expert at Sinai Health System in Toronto, agreed that care should be taken to address gender differences in health emergencies and that, most of the time, , he was despised.

“We have all been affected by this, but I always thought it was important to recognize that women in the event of a pandemic are all over this,” she said. and I think that should not be ignored, “

JOBS lost

In March, women aged 25 to 54, in their first year of work, lost twice as much at work (298,500) than men in the same age group (127,600), according to the study. Statistics Canada. Nearly half of these reductions are women working part-time, often working less in the services and care industries.

What’s more, women of all ages accounted for two-thirds (63%) of all jobs lost in the nation that month, even though less than half were employed.

Although they have not lost their jobs, 1.2 million women in Canada are expected to see at least half their cut-off time in March.

Why not?

In mid-March, the latest outbreak of the disease in Canada was set up in and the trade with most working-class women, such as stores, food, and lodging, was up. forced to quickly close their doors and lay staff to ill The.

According to Scott, with only a few exceptions, women are faced with jobs most of the time with contagion, and in some industries, which serve the interests of caregivers, technicians. ill health, and social workers, they have become “more” The.

Historically, Scott said capital expenditure will see a decline in production, construction, and natural resources, which are often dominated by men.

“This time around, we saw really, at the first elimination, that this was ‘he-segment’ as it was called,” he said.

Gunraj also noted that women are more likely to work part-time, understaffed with no sick leave or benefits and they are also paid less than their male counterparts.

He explained that “this has led to the huge poverty gap we see in Canada”. “With the disruption of work and the restrictions we are seeing right now … this is only encouraging women with stressful situations.”

HOME CLEANERS

In addition to their financial hardship, Scott said the closure of schools and workplaces has led many women to push for childcare while working in the workplace, even if that is one of them. a key worker outside the home or if they work far away.

“We know from our previous research, women continue to carry the burden of patient care and domestic work,” she said.

In most cases, Scott said women should leave their jobs to care for children or families suffering from illnesses in the event of a major outbreak.

Between February and March, the number of young people (aged 25 to 54) who were not in the Canadian market increased by 145,800 (10.5%).

In his research, Scott noted that gender disparity in employment is an important indicator of gender equality in the country.

“Many of the women who leave the workplace will be involved in child care and home education. Others will take care of patients who are sick. Are women going back to the millionaire business – and under what circumstances? Or will this violence reverse the era of gender equality? He said.

THE SPEED OF THE FRONT

Women served up front in the battle against the disease in their work on projects related to the “5 Cs” – supervisors, archives, as suppliers eating, raising money and keeping clean. According to Statistics Canada, more than half of all women are employed in one of these positions.

In fact, women represent more than 90 percent of nurses, 75 percent of pediatricians, and about 90 percent of Support Staff (PSW) ) caring for nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

“The paradox of this case is that at the same time women are more responsible for them, they are at greater risk for illness and illness, and their families as well, because then they go home, and they have a greater risk of passing it on to their families too, ”Gunraj said.

It is not just providers. Gunraj said that because women are more likely to be clean and have money to buy food or grocery stores, they are also at increased risk of contracting infections because of their high status.

Scott said the risks women face in the project are compounded by the inadequacy of the personal protective equipment (PPE) they receive from the program.

“We work long hours and then the stress of this lot, it becomes clear how important the industry is, what kind of community crime is, in this case, what kind of crime sex, in which groups are more affected than others, and women are at the forefront of this problem in many ways, ”Scott said.

GENDER-BASIC VIOLENCE

Women in shelters and shelters have reported increasing requests for help from domestic violence victims who spend more time at home with their abusers while alone.

Gunraj said some of the service providers his agency is working on said they have seen more information for the police, while others have seen the impact of those approaching them. served.

“This is about either way because we think that an increase in sponsorship funding means more sexism is a concern,” but then also there is more sex abuse, but people cannot reach it because they have been living in separate homes with their abusers. “

Poor sanitation and hygiene have made it difficult for residents to provide clean and comfortable beds to meet the high demand due to widespread disease.

Gunraj said these challenges are legitimate because these organizations, such as shelters and disaster relief agencies, have been forced to close their doors or reduce their services. due to lack of resources.

“We are really concerned about the well-being of projects that address gender equality and the real gender, because they have always been underrepresented and always performing well. on the edge and now that I’m afraid they’re being pushed to the point where they won’t be able to work in the coming months, ”he said.

On its own, the government recently committed $ 40 million to the Women’s and Women’s Equality of Canada (WAGE) program, up to $ 30 million that will go to more than 500 women. addresses and many sexual assault centers nationwide.

The remaining $ 10 million is specifically designed for Indigenous women and children.

SUPPORT SERVICES

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his government plan to give $ 350 million to the nation’s charity.

As the situation worsened, organizations struggled to stay afloat without the fundraising and financial assistance of donors who were injured themselves.

While funding for jobs, which often include working women, is a move in the right direction, Scott said it may seem impossible in the long run given the increase. into the demand for services based on marketing.

Gunraj said the challenges raised questions about what humanitarian organizations can see, especially in times of crisis, financially.

“Is it a charity or should it be a vital service that we always help in responding to a need?” he said.

Scott said there is a real risk that women will fall into the same sexuality they have been exposed to over the years, in business and in support of services, for example, if they are unprotected in case of contamination.

“In times of crisis, it’s easy for worried women to be pushed to the side and it’s just a huge impact,” she said.

“The ability to recover from these things really affects women well,” Gunraj added. “When women succeed, they all do well. When women struggle, everyone has problems. “

