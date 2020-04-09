Women urged to postpone fertility treatment during coronavirus pandemic may miss opportunities to have children

Last

The new guidelines require some women undergoing fertility treatment to wait due to concerns about possible risks of coronavirus exposure. Many hopeful moms are now worried that delays will sacrifice their chance to have children.

Adrianna Keizer-D’Anna and her husband have long wanted a daughter brother. But after six miscarriages and eight years of infertility treatment, she now has to wait to transfer the last two embryos. This is the procedure planned this week.

“It’s paralyzed at the moment,” Kaiser Danna told CBS News. “It’s the IVF standard that has ups and downs, but you won’t get used to the phone that you can’t go any further or cannot.”

At the age of 44, she says time is everything. “If this would take another year, I’m very nervous,” she said.

New guidelines from the American Society of Reproductive Medicine recommend that fertile patients suspend new treatments, such as in vitro fertilization and egg freezing, and consider canceling all embryo transfers. There are exceptions in emergency cases, such as cancer patients.

“I don’t know how long it will take when care can resume,” said Dr. Celine Sluge, medical director of the Center for Infertility and Reproductive Surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Srouji said one concern was the lack of data on how affected fetuses of COVID-19 mothers became pregnant.

“Infertility is generally difficult and it’s hard to feel out of control,” Srouji said. “It doesn’t make it any easier because it’s delaying things.”

Keizer-D’Anna says that the husband has just unemployed and has spent $ 80,000 trying to make a second child, and the couple are now in debt.

“I want a miracle because I don’t know if I can handle another failure,” she said.

