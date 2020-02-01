Women who kill: women convicted and accused of killing their loved one

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In the wake of Leslie Chance’s murder conviction Thursday, we are still awaiting a verdict in the trial of Michaele Bowers, the woman accused of killing her longtime boyfriend.

We looked back at similar cases involving women who have killed their loved ones in recent years in County Kern. Three of them said they had been victims of domestic violence.

Michaele Bowers, 51, has never denied firing a single shot that killed longtime boyfriend Ray Ingram at his home in Southwest Bakersfield in 2017.

But why she did it was the subject of her long trial.

Ingram did not treat Bowers well, according to assistant attorney John Allen. He said that Ingram was chronically unfaithful and when Bowers found receipts proving that Ingram had bought almost identical Valentine’s gifts for Bowers and another woman, Bowers broke. He says Bowers planned to kill Ingram.

Defense lawyer David Torres paints a very different picture.

Torres said that Ingram had abused his client for years, both physically and verbally, and that the morning of the shooting, he went further: he threatened to kill her.

Torres said that after threatening her, he followed her to her room, where arbors had grabbed a pistol which she then fired.

Two other women faced a judge this month with a defense against domestic violence in the murder of their significant other: Lila Rosema and Wendy Howard.

Rosema, 62, said her husband threw a plate of food at her, threatened to kill her, shot her, all before committing suicide.

Two weeks later, during an interview with the police, she admitted to having killed him. But during the trial, her lawyer argued that her confession was false and resulted from the intense psychological pressure put on her during a long interrogation.

Her husband was shot twice in the back of the head.

His lawyer, assistant public defender Kevin Moran, argued that Rosema had been a victim of long-term domestic violence and that her death was suicide.

A Bakersfield jury found Rosema not guilty and she was released.

Wendy Howard, 50, was arrested last year after allegedly shooting and killing her husband. Howard said he was violent and that she feared for his safety. His trial is scheduled for later this year.

“Each person’s experience with domestic violence is different, but people reach every breaking point, people reach levels of fear where they react drastically,” said Louis Gill, CEO of Alliance Against family violence.

Gill is not involved in the business and has no specific knowledge of the facts, but is an expert in domestic violence.

“Violence leads to more violence and that is exactly what has happened,” said Gill. “Someone was in a position that felt they had no other options and made a choice that ended their life.”

While these types of cases are not too common, Gill says incidents of domestic violence are.

“We are certainly seeing an increase in reporting,” said Gill.

According to the Department of Justice, the Golden Empire recorded almost 3,500 more calls in 2018 than in 2017, an increase of 49%.

Bakersfield police received 4,368 calls last year alone.

“There are professionals who want to help people who find themselves in violent relationships,” said Gill.

Leslie Chance is the fourth woman to be tried for the murder of her partner this month. She was found guilty on Thursday.