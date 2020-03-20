Women’s Football Team Around Honduras After Coronavirus Clashes

Breaking News

U.S. military personnel marched on Honduras to rescue a female U.S. women’s tackle football team on Friday … after it was stranded in a foreign country for coronavirus closure.

The team’s story is fierce … back on March 11 – just hours before American sports world ended COVID-19 – 55 members of a women’s football team boarded planes for in Honduras to participate in the American Women’s Bowl.

The tournament featured women from the USA, Honduras, Mexico and Costa Rica – and a large portion of the trip featured charity work with a homeless shelter. The Americans were in a good mood until Sunday.

That’s when the team learned that their trips back home were grounded after government officials in Honduras closed the country for fear of coronavirus.

The whole team was devastated … and communication with loved ones in the United States was not easy. Finding enough cash to pay for hotels and food is also not a good idea.

Waiting for your permission to load Facebook Video.

However, the team got the good news on Friday … ‘causing US government officials to step in and get the squad overseas and safely return home.

“@Usairforce @US_TRANSCOM and @SOUTHCOM conducted an air mission earlier today taking a group of U.S. women’s football players from Honduras to Charleston,” a Defense Department spokesman said. United States.

“We continue to help @StateDept bring back U.S. citizens.”

Women make sure they are safe from the virus as they travel … It is said that Honduras has 6 cases of COVID-19, and women say they are alone in their hotel after the country.