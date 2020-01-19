Women’s March LA: Children also demand women’s rights alongside their parents

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Among the thousands of adults who took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles for the fourth annual Women’s March, the children also carried large posters with strong messages.

“We are protesting for women,” said Theo Thompson, nine.

Lucy Gammell, 8, also paraded in the crowd.

“I have to help ensure that women have equal rights and spend time with them,” said Lucy.

She came with her mother and family, who are from South Pasadena, to walk from Pershing Square to City Hall.

“I can’t believe we’re still doing it four years later,” said Sam Gammell, Lucy’s mom. “Because it looks like we haven’t made much progress in those four years.”

Jenny Silbert is another mom who brought her four daughters as a way to empower them.

“Definitely just the feeling of being able to use your voice and say what is true to you,” said Silbert.

And some women’s rights activists were so young that they are still unable to walk.

“She has a lot to do but this is also her first protest and I am proud to bring her,” said Angela Darcy as she carried her 3-month-old baby.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.