[Women’s World Cup T20: English captain Heather Knight & # 39; has gone to another level & # 39; with the bat | Cricket News]

Captain Heather Knight’s association with new coach Lisa Keightley makes England strong contenders in the T20 Women’s World Cup in Australia, Isa Guha told Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

England was defeated 12-4 by Australia last summer in a defeat of the ashes that Guha described as “devastating,quot;, but they are the second favorites, behind the South Stars, by the T20 masterpiece, which begins in Sydney on Friday with the hosts taking in India

Lisa Keightley has succeeded Mark Robinson as head coach and hopes to help England get a second T20 World Cup title and the first since 2009, with the Knight team defeated by Australia in three of the last four finals, including the West Indies in 2018.

Speaking in our previous podcast of the T20 Women’s World Cup – What can you hear in the player above or by downloading here – Guha said: “They were devastating ashes.

“The girls will have been hurt by that, especially Heather, and it’s hard not to take it personally when you’re the captain.”

“This has been a good renewal for her and we have seen it with some of her performances for Western Storm, whom she led to the Kia Super League title.”

“She has gone to another level with the bat and is really trying to lead this team from the front.”

“With Lisa Keightley there, with all her knowledge, experience in Australian releases and her peace of mind, that can make a good partnership.”

Heather Knight’s England reached the final of the 2018 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean

Keightley’s previous coach roles include periods in Australia Women, the Women Academy side of England and Perth Scorchers on the Big Bash side of women, with the 48-year-old leading the latter at the end of consecutive WBBL.

Keightley’s former Australian teammate Mel Jones, who joined Isa and host Lydia Greenway in the podcast, said: “The word that comes to mind with Lisa is autonomy.

“She likes to create an environment in which players are driving their own development, both as a person and a player. It is not only she who tells them (what to do).

“That allows people to relax and appropriate themselves. The fact that she has trained the academy team in England and knows that players are also an advantage.”

Lisa Keightley followed Mark Robinson as England’s head coach

England has been positioning Tammy Beaumont in the middle order lately instead of their first regular spot, but Guha feels that the Kent star could open the batting during the T20 World Cup while anticipating a possible meeting with Australia in the knockout stages. . .

“I think Tammy has become a player who can adapt in all conditions at any stage of the batting lineup. That’s how she really started her career. Down at No. 7 and then up and down,” said Guha, who He played 113 games for England in all formats.

“I think he would rather open, but he has the skills to see England above the line in the middle order. But I do believe that Lisa (Keightley) has to make a decision on the initial pair.”

“I think he wants to support Amy Jones, but if he feels he might not be the right choice, I think Tammy could reopen.”

Jones has a maximum score of 37 in his last seven innings and fought Ellyse Perry during England’s ashes in his homeland in 2019.

“Amy is clear about her role as a starter, but if she were in a semifinal against Australia and Perry opened the bowling, I would like Danni Wyatt to go on strike. It’s not a matter of skills, it’s a mentality.”

Will Amy Jones continue to open England in the T20 World Cup?

On the importance of Nat Sciver, who has been fighting a knee injury, being able to start the tournament, Guha added: “We have seen Nat hit the ball ridiculously well in recent years, but I think it is still More important with the ball.

“She stepped forward. She opened the bowling alley in the absence of Katherine Brunt in the West Indies and played very well in the recent series of three against India and Australia.”

“She returned to her best moment with excellent lines and lengths and can handle the pressure in the power game, so England would miss her a lot.”

Nat Sciver faces a fight to be fit for the inaugural England T20 World Cup match against South Africa on Sunday

England is among the four-time champions, Australia, and the 2018 semifinalists, India, in the odds of the title.

“Australia has the best team on paper, there’s no doubt about it,” Guha added. “They have the depth, the variety, the power punch, the experience of playing great cricket games.”

“It’s just a matter of how they will handle the pressure. In general, they have been good at it, a little better than other teams. That stems from their complete and absolute confidence in their own ability.”

“How do they divert that pressure this time as hosts? Is that the role of coach Matthew Mott or Captain Meg Lanning to keep them in the bubble?”

About India, Jones said: “They are exciting. Four teenagers in the group, the youngest team here and a style of play you know will get them covered in the cabinet in the next few years.”

“I still think they are a little up and down. When they are on they are on, but they can fall quite quickly and I am a little worried about their tail and spinners against teams like England and Australia that have hitters who can hit well on deck.”

