Wonder Girls members express their thanks to fans on their 13th anniversary

Members of the legendary K-pop group Wonder Girls celebrate their 13th birthday by writing to their Wonderful fans!

On February 10, Sunye wrote a post on her Instagram in Korean and English for fans. She shared:

“For everyone celebrating the 13th year of the Wonder Girls … Even though we are all in a new place and a new journey, the memories of the years we spent together remain unforgettable and precious in our hearts.

Your support and your passion for us during all these years will always be precious in my heart.

Even though the end of our era together made some people bitter and angry, all the good memories we had were not just gone. Even among the most bitter fans, those memories are still there somewhere. Rather than just remembering the sad part of history, I hope we can remember the beautiful parts of history so that the value of our history increases over time … I really want to thank each of you from the bottom of my heart for your passionate support and love over the years. I hope your life before you is filled with happiness and days of gratitude. “

Yubin wrote on Twitter “Happy 13th Anniversary of GT” and also wrote on Instagram “Wonder Girls 13th Anniversary” with dancing emojis.

She added: “It has been so long since our ties began in 2007. I still feel very grateful to all of you. We have made many memories, but I promise you even bigger days when we will do more! “She added in English,” Happy our WONDERFUL 13th birthday. “

Happy 13th anniversary of the GT?

– 유빈 (Yubin) (@yubinofficial) February 10, 2020

HA: TFELT (Yeeun) wrote: “Wow, it’s already our 13th anniversary ?! Why is time passing so quickly … To celebrate our 13th birthday, I’m going to give you a spoiler! I’m working on a” full album. ”I’ll share it with you soon.” She added the hashtags “1719” and “About closing hours”.

“Thank you to Wonderful who supported and loved me for a long time, and to everyone.”

Yubin responded by saying, “Wow, full album” with a heart-eye emoji.

Hyerim also went on Instagram to thank fans for donating to a wildlife rescue organization in Australia as part of a special project for the group’s anniversary. “So proud and grateful!” She wrote. “Thank you Wonderfuls.”

Happy birthday to Wonder Girls!

