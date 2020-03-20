“Wonder Woman 1984” can go directly into the stream of flash karanavirusa

Wonder Woman in 1984 can go directly into the stream on demand due to the current karanavirusa flash.

According to The Wrap, the chairman of the group Warner Pictures Toby Emmerich and his advisers are considering to give up on the movie theater DC.

Movie theaters around the world closed in response to the pandemic COVID-19, and the studio pulled several films for March, April and May with the upcoming release schedule.

Some studios have put their current releases to the video premiere on request, to make them available to people who want to watch them during self karantsirovki home.

Since it is not clear when all will enter the normal state, Warner Bros. I not sure would be possible to release the Wonder Woman in 1984 in theaters in early June, as planned. Thus, the studio thinks about to miss the theatrical film sequel.

But while Emmerich examines broadcast option on-demand film director Patty Jenkins and executive producer Charles levels are reported to want to be postponed until August release date (via The Wrap).

Warner Bros., presumably, especially considering launching VOD Wonder Woman in 1984, to recover their costs, in contrast to the release on the HBO Max, if the program WarnerMedia streaming software will be launched in May.

The original Wonder Woman gained in worldwide box office of $ 822 million, and is expected continuation could reach a billion dollars.

According to The Wrap, the film will need 16-21 million downloaded on demand to match the profits from the theatrical cowhide billion on the condition that each rental is from 30 to 40 dollars.

Meanwhile, the EU has asked Netflix and other streaming platforms to stop showing the video in high definition, to try to minimize the load on the Internet bandwidth in the world when the pandemic coronavirus reduced.

More and more people are forced to stay at home to help slow the spread of the disease, and therefore, the demand for access to the Stream platforms increases. Social media sites are also experiencing “big jumps” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters.