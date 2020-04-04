Wonder Woman 1984-Themed Doritos Offer New Look At Gal Gadot

A brand new look at Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince has been revealed on Wonder Woman 1984-themed Doritos.

One of the prime components of a film as big as Wonder Woman 1984 is the weight placed on selling merchandise and having adequate product tie-ins. One of the most anticipated films of 2020, Gal Gadot’s return to the role of Wonder Woman has already sparked tons of merchandising products that its fans can literally eat up. In an effort to promote both Gal Gadot’s second outing as the iconic DC Comics character, Frito-Lay and Warner Bros. have partnered together to create Wonder Woman-themed Doritos packaging.

These themed Doritos bags were found by a fan on Twitter. On the packaging, fans can get a brand new look at Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince in full costume. The current flavor offerings that are tied into the DC film are are Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch.

The Spicy Nacho Doritos packaging shows Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman putting her lasso of truth to good use while the Cool Ranch packaging has the Amazonian princess striking a pose. The Spicy Nacho Doritos packaging also teases a tie-in contest with Wonder Woman 1984 on the top right-hand corner, though no details are available at this time.

Gal Gadot’s second solo outing as the character was originally set to hit cinemas in early June but with the coronavirus epidemic shuttering almost all theatres globally for the foreseeable future, Warner Bros. pushed back its release date to mid-August. The release date change was unforeseen, but contracts with tie-in companies (such as Doritos) seem to still be honoured. Over the next couple of weeks, we can expect some of our favorite products showcasing Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince in costume, even if they’re just slightly premature.

What are your thoughts on these Doritos packages that show off Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince? Are you excited for Wonder Woman 1984? Comment below and let us know!

Full details on the Wonder Woman 1984 plot are being kept under wraps, but the film is said to follow Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince as she comes into conflict with a formidable new adversary named Cheetah and businessman Maxwell Lord.

Directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she co-wrote with David Callaham and a treatment she developed with Geoff Johns, the film stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson, and Robin Wright.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on August 14, 2020.

Source: Mihail Villarreal