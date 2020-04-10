Wonho celebrates with Chinese superstar to launch his new K-pop Career Show as a Artist Solo

It was a good day for fans of Monsta X. After months of uncertainty, Wonho began the next phase of his K-pop career. He has also worked with Korean recording company Highline Entertainment and will be announced as a musician and producer with a signature.

Wonho | Kevin Winter is managing director / CEO for iHeartMedia

Wonho continues his career in film and music

Starship Entertainment is part of Highline Entertainment, so Wonho and they are not starting off with a new company. Wonho first left the K-pop band Monsta X in October 2019 after being accused of using marijuana. When the tax cuts were released by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in March 2020, Starship Entertainment issued a statement promising to support Wonho’s subsequent actions.

“We will continue to support Wonho in developing his own business in the future,” said Monsta X.

Highline Entertainment has pledged “full support” to Wonho, and will be promoted as a singer and producer.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZ9lJ5ctd0s (/ embed)

“We have re-entered into an exclusive agreement with Wonho,” Highline Entertainment said. “We will give our full support to Wonho’s many achievements as an artist.”

The singer-songwriter thanked the donors for their support

Ever since Wonho left Monsta X in 2019, Monbebes has fought him to try to clear his name. Fans use hashtags on a daily basis and are not required to be guilty. The fandom began with applications and raised over $ 20,000 to rent a flat in New York City’s Times Square.

In February 2020, Wonho sat down with Dispatch for an exclusive interview. In the interview, the song shows Monbebes for helping her learn how to be loved.

“I can say with pride that I really changed after meeting Monbebes. I learned how to be loved. They want to live every day a great gift,” Wonho said. in the interview.

After working with Highline Entertainment, Wonho thanked family members for his support. With their unwavering support, he was able to continue his work as an artist.

“I have been thinking about my own stupidity and ignorance from the beginning. I am grateful for the people who have given me this opportunity, and I will do my best to repay the support you have given me, ”Wonho said.

Monsta X is happy for Wonho

While Wonho doesn’t like Monsta X, Monbebes is the winner. Fans have expressed their concern that Wonho will continue to support, and the dedication will pay off. Following the announcement that Wonho has been linked with Highline Entertainment, Monbebes has cracked down on many hashtags and has vowed to continue supporting Wonho’s work.

“Wonho about one of the funniest groups you have listed below that I support you. Yes my love is that you love the same thing as monsta x but I still love you and like and remember #WONHOMECOMING #WONHO #Wonhocomebackhome, ”wrote a sweetheart.

“Wonho is coming ‘! These past few months have been horrific with an unexplained drunk. I am so glad he returned to #WONHOMECOMING,” wrote a Twitter user.

Big thanks to Wonho member of Monsta X for being a new member at @Highline_Ent We wish you all the best and never thank you for joining us. The trend that I believe will be coming to the news will start in the future.

– # 1 하트 (@onehoed) April 10, 2020

“#WONHOMECOMING #WONHOISBACK I’ve been waiting this long for this bittersweet thing,” added one visitor.

“Unlike monsta x forever 7, and you lose when they become part of the monkey, we love to win. #WonhoIsBack #WONHOMECOMING #wonhoforevermonstax,” added a fan.

“This is winning at Monbebe. That kind of lion and beautiful voice never fails, and we can support Monsta X with a happy heart. # Wonho # Monsta_X # OurProducerWonho,” wrote the post above of Twitter.