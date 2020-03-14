Wonho Monsta X withdrew charges against drugs

Former member Monsta X Uonho was removed from the drug charges that forced him to leave the group last year.

Star came out of the Korean team in October 2019, after allegedly smoking marijuana in 2013, before arriving in Monsta X.

In a statement, the group agency Starship Entertainment announced that the case, which reportedly was opened in September, has been closed. “The team investigate drug Metro Seoul liberated Wonhyo, a former member of idol group Monsta X, all charges against him on March 10 to close the investigation of drugs, including marijuana,” – they said.

“During the investigation Wonhyo actively cooperated with the police and all the procedures of the investigation, including research investigating authorities. In the past five months, a division of the police of the capital of the Agency police Seoul was conducted extensive investigation, but could not find any charges. Finally, on March 10 was an internal investigation Wonhyo completed “.

Monsta X 2019 Credit: Denise Truscello / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The company apologized to the fans, which caused them great concern, and thanked them for their “unwavering support while an investigation was carried out.”

Since the departure Uonha, fans called him permission to return to Monsta X. The statement Starship was not told that the songs singer will return to the group, but hinted that in the future he may return into account, writing: “We will continue to fully support Wonhyo in their own career development in the future. “

In a handwritten letter of apology, which is shared with the fans last year, Uonha said his team-mates – a “people who are too good to stop and get injured due to someone like me.”

Last month Monsta X released their first album “All About Luv” entirely in English, which made them the first K-pop group, which posted a record in this language.