Wonwoo de SEVENTEEN impresses Mingyu with his response to a text on borrowing money

Wonwoo from SEVENTEEN has unknowingly proven that he is a faithful friend who would go to Mingyu if needed!

In the first installment of SEVENTEEN’s “IF” video series, six of the members – Jeonghan, Mingyu, Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi and Dino – clashed in a quiz where they had to answer questions about their classmates of group.

At the very end of the episode, Mingyu was assigned a mission during which he had to send a specific message to another member of SEVENTEEN and receive a response within 60 seconds. After being told that he should ask to borrow 1 million won (about $ 836) in his text, Mingyu turned to the other members present and asked, “Who do you think would be fun?” And Wonwoo hyung?

While his group mates strongly agreed with his choice, Mingyu typed the text: “Hyung, I ask because it is urgent: could you lend me 1 million won? I will reimburse you right away… it’s urgent. ”The moment he pressed send, the stopwatch started counting the seconds until his minute was up, and Mingyu looked enthusiastically at his marked message.

Everyone waited on the edge of their seat to see how Wonwoo would react, and one of the SEVEN SEVEN members even warned Mingyu: “Just in case (Wonwoo’s answer is harsh), be sure to moderate it when you read it. loud, okay? “

Mingyu agreed, adding, “What matters is that I receive an answer; no matter what he says in his text. As long as I get an answer, the mission is a success. Another member was concerned: “Once, Mingyu cleaned his room and texted Wonwoo (a photo of it), and Wonwoo left it for reading. “

However, their fears were found to be unfounded. Less than 39 seconds after Mingyu sent send, Wonwoo responded with a short but punchy response: “(Send me your) account number.”

Mingyu’s jaw dropped to Wonwoo’s quick response, exclaiming with a huge smile: “Wow. The match is over. The other SEVENTEEN members were also audibly impressed by Wonwoo’s display of loyalty, ringing, “Wow. I have goosebumps. Jeon Wonwoo is so cool. “

Watch Mingyu’s mission clip below! (The mission begins at 2:16 p.m. in the video.)

