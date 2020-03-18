Woo Do Hwan Is Sharp And Experienced As The Captain Of Lee Min Ho’s Guard In “The King: Eternal Monarch”

Upcoming SBS drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” has discovered new stills of Woo Do Hwan.

“The King: Everlasting Monarch” is a fantasy romance that can take position throughout two parallel universes of Korea becoming an empire and a democratic region, pursuing the story of emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) as they perform together to avert a disaster.

Woo Do Hwan, who is operating with author Kim Eun Sook (“Descendants of the Sunshine,” “Goblin“) for the to start with time in the drama, plays Jo Young, the captain of emperor Lee Gon’s guard.

Woo Do Hwan claimed, “From the story to the characters, everything about this drama is astounding. It is an honor to be a part of these kinds of a great undertaking, and I’m so pleased.”

He additional, “Filming has been truly cozy due to the fact Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are having this sort of excellent treatment of me. I’m accomplishing my very best to communicate a good deal with the writer, director, and the workers customers on established in get to make an even improved ultimate product or service.”

A source from Hwa&Dam Photos said, “Woo Do Hwan has distinctive facial capabilities that can clearly show both of those superior and evil. With that, alongside his performing abilities, he’s a prism-like actor that can portray a full spectrum of hues in acting. You should seem forward to his magical charms as Jo Youthful in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch.’”

“The King: Eternal Monarch” is slated to air someday in April.

