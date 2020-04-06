Woo Do Hwan Watches Over Lee Min Ho As Leading Out His Duty In “The King: Eternal King”

Saturday-SBS’s upcoming drama “King: Monarch Mandrak” has featured the new cast of Lee Min Ho and Woo Do Hwan in his life as emperor and bodyguard in nature.

“King: Monarch Mandrak” is the latest work by screenwriter Kim Eun Sook and tells of two similar parallels, one of Korea being a constitutional monarchy and one that is almost identical to today’s republic. Emperor Gon Lee (Lee Min Ho) tried to close the door between two worlds with the help of a detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) in order to save people’s lives.

In the drama, Lee Min Ho and Woo Do Hwan play Emperor Lee Gon and the imperial guard chief Jo Young. The first two were encountered as a child in the palace and through many, continued to build strong beliefs like brothers.

The new stills show the following Jo Young Lee Gon as he attends the funeral. The emperor shone with warmth and pride when he met the family of the deceased, while Jo Young was certainly alone, guarding the matter and doing his best to protect the king with the help of the security team.

After Lee Gon paid tribute, he was immediately kicked out of the area by Jo Young when reporters sprayed him, and the security team did his best to protect Lee Gon when he got back in the car.

“The King: Eternal King” is set for the dishes at 10 p.m. KST on April 17 Check out the teaser for the drama here!

