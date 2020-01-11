Woodland Hills man faces contempt for women he dated, 33 charges of fraud, theft

Loading...

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A Woodland Hills man faces contempt from many of the women he dated and 33 criminal charges of fraud and theft.

Wilson Jackson, 37, pleaded not guilty at a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Seven witnesses, including a Lyft driver and the head of his dental office, said that Jackson had convincingly described the problems with his bank and the need for help cashing checks.

The female victims persisted in documenting their losses and urged the other women to come forward.

Women testified in a Van Nuys courtroom that Jackson had invited them to his apartment, then stole blank checks and credit card numbers from their bags when they were not looking.

“I think he perfected his game. It literally turns into what it should be,” said alleged victim Acacia Oudinot of Scottsdale.

The defense questioned the credibility of the accusers as women who may have been despised.

“It was a bad date, right? That’s all. That’s all it was, a bad date,” defense attorney Vicken Hagopian challenged a witness.

The Los Angeles Police Department chief detective in the case said that 60 women contacted the department to tell their stories.

Jackson rejected a plea deal that would have limited his sentence to seven years in state prison.

Investigators said they wanted to tell women that persuasive operators are qualified to target women who have professional jobs and a high income.

The testimony will continue on Monday to determine whether Jackson should be remanded in custody.

