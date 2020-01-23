Woodridge carjacking: 2 men accused of armed carjacking at Citgo on 75th Street

Two men reportedly stole a car on Wednesday in Gunridge in the West suburbs of Woodridge and were chased on a golf course after the car dropped out of traffic, prosecutors say.

Darryl Simmons, 18, and Jehdan Matthews, 19, are each accused of a count of aggravated armed vehicle hijacking, the DuPage County state law firm said in a statement.

Allegedly they put a gun next to the man at 1 p.m. at Citgo gas station, on 2340 75th St., and said, “Give me your money,” the prosecutors said. Allegedly they took his keys and reason away.

Darien police officers saw the men leave the car after it got into a traffic jam, the prosecutors said. Officer pursued them on foot through a nearby golf course, where they were arrested.

Police found a gun with a 30-round extended magazine, the prosecutors said.

In a Thursday bail hearing, Simmons, of Woodridge ordered was held on bail of $ 600,000, while Matthews, of Calumet City, was held on bail of $ 750,000, prosecutors said.

State lawyer Robert Berlin said this was the fourth carjacking in the DuPage count in just over a month.

“In DuPage County, law enforcement has no tolerance for this type of violent behavior,” Berlin said in a statement.

If found guilty, both the defendants between 21 and 45 are confronted in prison, the prosecutors said.

They must return to court on February 21.