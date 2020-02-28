[woods’-back-even-now-stiff,-will-skip-palmer-invitational:-agent]



FILE Picture: February 14, 2020 Pacific Palisades, California, Usa Tiger Woods hits out of the fourteenth hole bunker in the course of the second spherical of the The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Nation Club. Required Credit score: Gary A. Vasquez-United states Right now Sporting activities

February 28, 2020

(Reuters) – Tiger Woods’ again continues to be stiff and he will not perform in following week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida in which he has gained 8 times, his agent reported on Friday.

“Back still rigid and just not fairly completely ready,” Mark Steinberg, explained in a textual content to ESPN when asked if the previous globe selection 1 would perform at Bay Hill.

Woods, who is chasing a record 83rd job get on the PGA Tour, has not played given that ending last at 11-in excess of par 295 between gamers who built the minimize at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera in California two weeks ago.

“I was just off, it transpires,” Woods, who has been bothered by a stiff again, mentioned right after the tournament.

“I’m off and I bought a chance to have the 7 days off (passing on very last week’s WGC-Mexico Championship) and do a minor prep, a minimal practising, some teaching, be at household and all good items.”

The 44-calendar year-old also resolved not to play in this week’s Honda Vintage near his South Florida house.

Woods explained on Tuesday he would put together for the April nine-12 Masters in substantially the identical way as in 2019 when he finished an 11-calendar year wait for a key title at Augusta National.

“It labored final yr, so yeah, I have got a blueprint for what I want to do and hopefully I can have the very same thoughts,” Woods mentioned on a meeting simply call.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina Enhancing by Ken Ferris)