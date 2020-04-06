Woody Harrelson Article 5G COVID-19 Secret, generating mixed emotions

Woody Harrelson is the last star to share a conspiracy theory that connects COVID-19 on the 5G network.

The 58-year-old actress recently posted a picture of a report on Instagram saying 5G radiation “is” accelerating “the spread of coronavirus – and not everyone is happy that Harrelson outlined the theory.

“Alot of my friends have been talking about the negative effects of 5G,” Harrelson wrote in an article by Martin Pall, a retired professor of psychology from Washington State University. “It looks like my camel friend (camel), and even though I’m not completely committed to it, it’s interesting to me.”

While some Instagram users have applauded Harrelson for posting his theory, others have shouted the “Zombieland” star for “spreading false information.”

“It’s interesting. I’ve read more and more. Yes, please share & be good,” said one fan and added another, “wow. Radiation from technology certainly doesn’t help our immune system. Thank you for sharing this. … “

“What exactly do people fear about 5G? It will not turn people into monsters or anything,” said one commenter, while another said the theory was “backwards” and added: “don’t believe it.” it. spreading false information. “

“conspiracy theories are often humorous,” one user commented. “You crazy man Woody …”

Harrelson also posted a video, below, which he captioned as “meanwhile, the Chinese are carrying 5g antennas.” People quickly corrected Harrelson’s error, writing that Hong Kong’s record was last year.

In the wake of the build-up of the 5G coronavirus theory, believers have claimed to have set fire to several cell buildings and are chasing engineers in the UK, according to a news release. NBC News on Monday. It is unclear if the site in question is 5G in use.

Dr. Michael Head of the University of Southampton in the UK is one of the most respected healthcare professionals and the celebrities who specialize in them.

“Theology of addiction is a public health hazard that has read a page on Facebook,” he told Evening sign. “Here, too, we meet a group of like-minded people who want to express their ignorance about a topic that is not of practical wisdom or even a desire to send a public message.”

“Celebrities who hate the fire of these theorists should be ashamed,” said the Head.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has over 1.3 million confirmed cases and killed more than 72,600 people on April 6th.

Although the blast originated in Wuhan, China, it dispersed to at least 170 lands and territories. In the United States, more than 347,000 Americans have been infected with the virus and more than 10,000 have died.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. World Health Organization. However, more symptoms was prominent, including loss of taste and aroma.

