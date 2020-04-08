Woojin Talks About Meeting Plans, Set Up After The Departure Of Depressed Kids, And More

Woojin tells SpoTVNews about his future plans and more!

Woojin recently fanned the photo on Instagram featuring “New Territories” and “Meetings & Life Exhibitions”. In an interview with SpoTVNews on April 8, he shared some insights on fan meeting plans and talked about them.

“I’ve spent a lot of time lately managing my thoughts and relaxation,” he said. “I never play with your friends as well, and also has a gym as well as working hard to add improvements. I really missed them when they are on stage. I made a planned meeting fans at the first half of this year to meet with my fans.”

Woojin debuted with Stray Kids in 2018 and left the group and JYP Entertainment last October due to personal circumstances, and he is now on his own. She has been training herself and recently began preparing the small scale for her first solo fan meeting while working with concert organizers Kevin & Philip. A portion of the profits from the fan meeting will be donated.

Woojin points out, “Because I have to take responsibility for everything, I feel more and more cautious. I get bigger responsibilities. You would be lying if I didn’t care (after leaving the group), but I didn’t. very worried or tired because I know some fans like me. “

She continues to talk about the support of her fans that has helped her recently. She said, “When I set thinking and daily life, I met with fans. She said that she supports me and wait for me. I also started social media accounts because I want to communicate with the person who said to me, and I also want to give her in return for that feeling. “

Woojin talked about the words “I definitely wait for you” to mean him. “It’s the word that I hear the most but also the most compelling phrase,” he said. “The fact that the fans are waiting for me is really empowering.”

Woojin then shared his plans for a fan meeting. “I’m ready to prepare a meeting with fans working in collaboration with a number of people who dakkenal through contacts,” he said. “Because I can’t do it for fans, I want to be able to hear my voice and music at fan meetings. I’ve also prepared a self-titled song that includes things I tell fans, and I think that fans can hear at fan meetings.

He plans on performing at fan meetings with a focus on singing more than dance performances. She captioned the poster and participated in many aspects of the first fan meeting, including merchandise. You reported that you are also considering a movie at a fan meeting to be released for overseas fans.

SpoTVNews wrote that while Woojin was preparing for a fan meeting, he had no clear plans for promotion, and explained that he was cautious about various variables, such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. To say that instead of planning to release an album, he focused more on his singing practice.

Woojin points out that his priority now is to communicate more with his fans. “I want to be a vocalist who can show a variety of music,” she continues. “I don’t focus on just one particular direction of music; I try different things. I love ballads and pop rhythms, and I practice. When I get the chance, I’m also passionate about acting. I want to show more side to my fans and communication more. “

