Wool-dyed Democratic globalists still open borders during Coronavirus outbreak

Democrats continue to push for “globalist” policies amid a global coronavirus outbreak, said Representatives Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Scott Perry (R-PA), emphasizing Democratic opposition to banning travel as a protection measure. Americans of the viral spread. The two congressmen made their remarks in Wednesday’s edition of the SiriusXM Newsletter tonight with Rebecca Mansour and special guest representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX).

“It feels like it’s a black swan moment for globalism,” Mansour said. “It could also be a time when we all open our eyes to how dangerous we have been to China.” He asked if the coronavirus outbreak offers an opportunity for bipartisanship to deal with U.S. dependence on China’s medical and pharmaceutical exports.

Biggs responded: “I struggle to see bipartisanship emerging in the current environment. Our colleagues on the other side of the aisle believe in globalism. They still believe, regardless of risk, on an open southern border. Were it not for us to be rooted in an unprecedented coronavirus issue in so many ways, they would insist that the President cannot prohibit traveling for both safety and security reasons. “

Biggs continued, “They are wool-dyed globalists and this is the idea of ​​working with people who do not believe in ‘first America.’ They still follow America’s point of view of Howard Zinn, which is that we were never well, we were never good, we are an immoral country and many of us would like to see something else. “

Maintaining American exceptionalism requires a defeat of the Democrats’ political views, Biggs determined.

“I think we need to go back to the House and keep the Senate and get reinforcements that understand that this country is unique (and) it has a unique foundation,” Biggs emphasized. “It was a divine foundation and (America is) a place that has the light for the whole world. If we ever give up, if we pass it on to other people, I’m not sure we will receive this light in this world for very, very long. “

Perry said, “What Andy says (is) absolutely true. They are globalists in the background and, although I think many of them recognize what China is, they simply refuse to really join the GOP.”

Perry continued, “For example, when people refer to this as the Wuhan virus, or Wuhan virus, or anything related to China, immediately our colleagues on the other side of the catwalk they are called “racist” .Facts are facts … It should not be worse. It just means describing where the diseases have taken place and started so that we never forget what we have learned in the process of trying to solve the problem. situation we are in. “

For their part, Democrats are prioritizing the perception of partisan political advantage over national security.

“Instead of coming to the present problem, they are so globalist and so respectful and so contemptuous of the president that they cannot see their clear path even against the adversary we have, even if it is theirs. the best way is the interest of their own constituents, of their own communities and of their own country, “said Perry.

Democrats, left-wing media, and Chinese state propaganda have trickled into President Donald Trump’s strategy for the coronavirus driven by “racism”, “white supremacy” and other forms of discrimination.

