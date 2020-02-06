Woolworths announces pesto recall

Woolworths is the third supermarket in two months to announce a nationwide recall of pesto due to concerns that the product may contain peanuts.

The supermarket today announced its recall of Italian-style basil pesto from Woolworths, which is sold in stores across the country.

Woolworths has announced a nationwide pesto recall. (Woolworth)

The possible presence of the allergen means that the product poses a possible health risk for people with an allergy or intolerance to peanuts.

“Consumers should return the product to the nearest Woolworths supermarket or Metro store for a full refund,” said a Woolworths statement.

“All customers who are concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

“Woolworths takes product safety seriously and apologizes for the inconvenience caused by this recall. Customers can call the toll-free customer service number for more information at 1800 103 515.”

It comes when Coles announced a second recall of its 290 g Coles Italia Pesto al Basilico with a best before date of September 24, 2021.

It had already released a recall for the same product for January 31, with an expiration date prior to August 28, 2021.

At the end of last month, Aldi announced a recall of Remano basil pesto 190g and Remano sun-dried tomato pesto 190g sauce glasses.