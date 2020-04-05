Wooyoung talks 2 PM Listening to Audition for Wonder Women: Why Does She handles JYP After She Refused

In the latest episode of “Ask Nothing,” 2 PM Wooyoung tells a unique story of how he joined JYP Entertainment!

Although Wooyoung has told his tales of the past, “Ask What We Do” has not been heard before – and he was surprised in an unusual way when he approached the agency today.

In hopes of catching the eye of a JYP Entertainment show scout, Wooyoung entered a trial to become a member of Wonder Girls, even though he knew “100 percent in particular failed.”

“I was desperate, and I really wanted to join JYP in a bad way,” he recalled. “So it didn’t matter [to me] that they were looking for it. I was thinking, ‘Oh, Wonder Girls members? Yes, this has nothing to do with me, but it’s still a JYP audition.’”

“So I came to Ulsan,” she continued, “and it was the girls. But about one of every twenty people in line it was. It turned out there was someone else like me. Look at her gives me strength, I cock well. I spent the whole day before going in and auditioning, and of course, I failed immediately. “

Explaining that your heart is set on JYP, Wooyoung says, “Even before I was elected, I had confidence in JYP. liver, or I will cause my parents suffer. “

“I went to trial for a smaller agency,” he says, “but because I knew my own level of skills at the time, I thought, ‘If I pass this audition, this agency will be embarrassed.’ This is what I was critical of. evaluating [agency credibility], because I’m still lacking in skills. So I finally got in, but as expected, he asked me to pay for the training. After that, I was just going to audition for JYP. “

Wooyoung continued to point out that this was not an easy task. “I test JYP every six months,” he recalled. “I thought,” It’s okay to not go in. This means that my heart is not where it is needed. I saw you again in six months. My skills will improve. ‘”

As you know, Wooyoung’s story has a happy ending: in 2007, he won his first official audition for JYP Entertainment, and he finally signed with the agency before finally debuting in 2008 as a 2PM member.

Check out the last episode of “Ask Me Anything” with English subtitles below!

