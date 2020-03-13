“Words are so powerful. Death and life are in your language”

Lanes Tori is on Hollywood streets with blunt in one hand and a heart-shaped balloon which beats with tape to another. This is followed by femoral operators, managers and bodyguards, which are woven into the traffic in and out of the way, as if the fish. While NME photographer off, fast guy leans out of the window of a parked truck and lost: “Silly ass, darling!”

“Thank you, my boy!” nods the 27-year-old rapper, singer and producer, modest smile creeping over his face. This is not the first time about Laneza report that he makes music with a silly dupam – it’s not even the first time he goes for a few minutes, when he is on the street – but even after hundreds of millions of YouTube streams and views (239 million for his hit in 2015, “Say,” another 174 million for the “LUV” for 2016, except for two), these moments of personal communication is still obviously mean a lot to him.

“I will never complain about the fact that people want to take a picture or things like that”, – he says, after we vyademsya back to a nearby studio so that he could wrap up a photo shoot. He gladly lapaetstsa to the camera, dangerously inflating red heart with a knife, and then trying to squeeze it until it burst. If the shot is over, he carefully removes the ring and ablyaplyae neck, keeping them in a safe box, which quickly knocks out the guard.

“I go on the street every day,” – he continues. “I even do it without security, sometimes. It’s about me okay. I need to properly write music that you know, you know what I’m saying?”

Laneza next album, “New Toronto 3” may be his most relay – at least if you had a broken heart. As the name implies, he continues his mix-tape in 2015 “New Toronto” and the subsequent 2017 “The new Toronto-2.” In contrast, the cleaner the radio charts in this series took place more than hard hip-hop music and the most direct lyrics Laneza. The last party shall provide at the beginning of next month, and Lanez describes the record as “very cold”.

As such wonderful music, it was born out of the collapse. “I definitely overcome the girl he felt he was wrong”, – he states. “But also friends that I feel like a flame kindled in our relationship. I just dirty people.

If this sounds like a hackneyed, Lanez not intended. “The album sounds cold, but also motivation,” – he says. “Sometimes you feel that you have a dark cloud over his head, and it all goes wrong, like you, but if you put on this project, it will motivate you and make you feel like you have to stand up and do something . “

Inclusion of dark clouds in the motivational energy – this is the theme Laneza life. Despite all his success, he finds himself constantly undervalued and underestimated others in the music industry. “Throughout my career I’ve always looked at it like I have something to prove to other people”, – he says. “Now I think I’m where I prove something to myself.”

Tory Lanez on the cover of NME

Tori Lanez Daystar Peterson was born in Toronto, July 27, 1992, the youngest of six children. When he was just 11 years old, his mother, Lyuela, he died due to complications caused by anemia. When he struggled to come to terms with this senseless tragedy, Lanez traveled to the United States with his father Sonstaram, travelers and travelers of faith, who taught him the language language.

“I saw him literally heals people prayer”, – says Lanez. “I saw people who could not walk, and get up with the help of prayer. Words are so powerful. Death and life are in your language.”

When he began to write his poems, he recalled Lanez miraculous recovery, which he had seen in his father’s services. “Watching it affects people with what he said, plays a big role in how I say and how I want to look at me,” – he explains. “I want my ship had such an impact. Watching how powerful words can always be to me to mean something. When I gave my word music, I wanted to make sure that they always cut through. They always poignant. You always feel them in your heart . “

In 2009, the Lanes began to teach music online, releasing his first mix-tape “TL 2 TO” in 2009. The following year, Justin Bieber – who has just released his debut album “My World 2.0” and was in the midst of his maniacal glory early – picked up a few bars Laneza freestyle, which quickly went viral in character.

“They did a lot of it on the Internet,” says Lanez, embarrassed shrug. “It was a moment that helped me after this (singer and rapper) Sean Kingston was that.” I have to quickly sign the child, because people can start to know about it, “It was an exciting time, when I was a child that! rode the train to be in the audience. eyes. He was great. “

After the signing of the Kingston label, Time Is Money, Lanes posted a string of mixed-tapes, which included the first “Chixtape”. Originally conceived as a disposable tribute classic R & B, lot Chixtape become a basic demonstration Laneza talents and became his example heavy manner pay respect music he likes with the end 80 (2014 “Chixtape II ‘), the beginning of the 90s . (Chixtape III ‘in 2015), the end of the 90’s (2017’ Chixtape IV ‘) and the 2000s (2019 I «Chixtape 5”) it is clear that the Tories Lanez – is a man who appreciates a good franchise.

“I did not know that there will be a lot!” He says with a laugh. “It really should have been a one-time mixed-tape, but then, when I did the other, it has become a niche reality and science. In the end, the demand for it has become so high that it has become the way it is.”

He did not rule out the possibility of creating multiple Chixtapes, when sufficient time, that he had a new music, to feel nostalgic. “You never know, man,” he teased. “They never come a year or something like that before they were, but now I think this is a place to come when it’s -. If he comes.”

Now he feels that it is time very different. He describes the “New Toronto 3” as “the antithesis of” Chixtape series. “I still have a R & B for their fans who love R & B”, – he says. “I’ve got everything you need, but that does not prevent me from giving the other parties of their supporters that they too should be.”

This means that virtually any sample – only two – 24-year-old Californian singer Mansi and 18-year-old New York-based rapper Lila Tay – and a much smaller group of employees than “Chixtape 5”, which were presented to the distinguished guests like Snoop Dogg , Ludacris and Ashanti. He simplifies everything. “So there were other projects” New Toronto “- he explains.” When I was going to do “New Toronto 3”, I had to bring it to the same formula. “

If a man from Toronto, which is engaged in a hearty hip-hop, sometimes Lanezu was difficult to avoid the shadows of Drake. Couple wondered years, and while Lanez says he buried the ax, he obviously can not spend too long discussing his compatriot. “We are now in a great location, I just do not want to talk more with him”, – he says. “In every interview I’m it. I’m so tired of talking about Drake.” He shrugs. “I feel like I’m Drake at the moment.”

He does not want to make any grand assessment of the state of hip-hop, preferring to see himself surrounded. “I do not know what is happening in the dick!” he admits. “For me, I try to make as much eternal music as possibly can. I can do in December, hitting the radio I’m more about how to make records that really work, I really feel that I can carry 10 or 20 years. If I can still sing about it in 10 or 20 years, that’s what I should do. “

In the last few years I have seen an amazing number of Lanes rappers (many even younger than he, for example, 21-year-old juice WRLD and 20-year-old Pop Smoke), who die from drugs or violence. He describes the figure as “crazy”, but refers to his faith and upbringing.

“You know that every day is dying,” – he says. “If you grow up in circumstances in which we grew up, you used to see how die your peers. It is sad to say this, but it happens. As for the peers who were killed, when it comes to hip-hop, sadly, that they were that they were, but it happens fate, and nothing is impossible to do. All the legacy and the end of their path is written. you will die on the day when you must die. I just believe that God has a plan. “

For its part Lanes avoids nothing more powerful than cannabis. “I’ve never done a tablet”, – he says. “I Never rolled never does anything.”. It offers and a shy smile and adds: “I’m just terrible!” I just have one of those minds. I can not make acid or some shit, because I’m going somewhere, I just do not need. I’m one of those guys who thinks that the worst thing is a monster that will come because of this angle. I can not be so high; I’ll start being paranoid and shit. “

Its relatively absurd way of life does not mean that the Lanes had its own brush with death. In 2018 he was on board the private plane that was going to speak at Summerjam 2018 when the plane crashed and badly planted 26,000 feet in 90 seconds.

“My life is not flashed before my eyes, trade can become tragic at any moment”, – he reasoned. “Apadenne in this plane was the only thing I cared about – my son This is like me awake It’s a real shit sometimes you think that things are so important, and in fact is not so important in the future in life you learn that…. things you did not think that is a priority, in fact, they are a priority, and the things that you thought were a priority, in fact, are not. So it works. “

Now the priority is to create Laneza Empire. He is intensely present-treated iron work ethic and is attentive to detail, that even ordinary dumb can not be reduced. He describes himself magnate “1000%” and speaks with obvious pride about his label Forever Umbrella, which helps launch the careers of artists such as R & B singer in Atlanta, Mary Scientist Jamaican rapper fairly and producer from Miami Popey Hyères, which was behind Lanes latest hits “break for a minute” and “Jerry Sprunger.” He is also excited that “New Toronto 3” will allow him to avoid an agreement with “Interskopam” and again become a free agent.

“This is my last project signed to the main label,” – he says. “I think that from now on I will be completely independent. I’m not in this to play games. I’ve been in it for 10 years, and I still relevant. I think I have the best seat in the career that I’ve or it has been, and continues to grow. I really do not know which sticker is good these days. “

Lanes – not the person who has little ambition. He says he recently auditioned and was engaged for the purpose of samazapisami appearance of acting, and adds that one day he would like to release music under his own name Deystar Peterson. “I think in the end I’ll change my name,” – he says. “There is a kind of music that I like around the world. I think that it really is me. When I begin to approach more than the fact that it is, and who this person is, I think that’s when I made the transition.”

This is another day. Now he’s just itching to introduce the world to “New Toronto 3”. He says this with a sense of honor seriously, still looking for that personal connection through the music stupid assholes. “The way a lot of people on the road,” – he said, when his bodyguard leads to the waiting car. “I promise I will not let you down. You will like it. This is a fact for real, brother.

