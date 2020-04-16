Words, signs and pronunciation: How to prepare for victims of recovery

TORONTO –

As victims of domestic violence are more at home with injured partners during a pandemic, some online communities have made statements. identifiers and handouts that victims can use to get help.

This week, the Canadian Women’s Institute launched a new campaign called “Sign Up for Help,” which created a face-deep, bold gesture in which the people can use it on video calls to get help.

Other contestants who use the language of cosmetics benefit worldwide know online:

The text says, “If you are living in isolation with someone who is abusive, shoot me a question if I’m still selling makeup,” the text says. “If you speak directly about tears, I will ask for your address,” the statement continued, adding that the address was “wink emoji” and the recipient would call guard.

When abuse survivor Calyn Blackburn first posted a message on Facebook earlier this month, he didn’t expect to attract hundreds of comments and more than 74,000 shares. He also received messages from people asking if he was selling makeup. He told CTVNews.ca that he would feel less isolated and alone if there were similar challenges when he suffered.

“In my case, I’m not sure I would have accepted the post and sent a message about ‘cosmetics for sale,’ but I’m definitely happy to have a living. in my corner, ”a Missouri woman wrote to CTVNews.ca on Facebook.

As Canadians are urged to stay home as much as possible during the COVID-19 crisis, selflessness is definitely not a safe haven for many victims. from domestic violence that is now stuck at home with full-time abusers. As a result, countries around the world are reporting on the number of homeless and inadequate beds at women’s homes.

In Toronto, employees of the Assaulted Women’s Helpline have seen a 400 percent increase in housing requests in the last six months, Yvonne Harding, senior vice president of product development, told CTVNews.ca.

“Pre-COVID, we have about 471 phone numbers a month asking for addresses. We are now just shy of 1,900 calls, “Harding said.” Unfortunately there was no place to sleep with that one. It was too small to begin with and it is now well stocked. Safe to go places are what happened. “

These plans will involve how a customer can be safe in a discriminatory environment, Harding said, or how someone can place that site with products that they tend to forget the situation “warning: markers and drugs, for example, and a plan for where to go and from whom to seek help.”

Signs and notes like those posted in recent weeks are also part of this safety plan. But Harding warned that they could back down.

“If you are aware of the signs there is a possibility that the perpetrator may be aware of the signals being reported in public places,” he said. “You want to make sure you stay in the safe as soon as you use it, provided that you stay home with them. The ability to cover your tracks is also important. “

It shares victims’ messages and signs with “small and intimate groups” of people who know their needs and are nearby, relocating people to social media which they may not know and far away.

“These campaigns have a very specific purpose, but you have to have a good understanding of the nature of what’s happening and what risks a person faces and how to mitigate risk,” he said. “he said.

Andrea Gunraj, deputy head of the government involved, acknowledged that the perpetrators often control over spending. technology in the home.

“This is designed to give some people that they can quietly, and not always keep, a digital image, indicating that they need help,”

The Foundation understands the concern that the perpetrator will be aware of the widespread use of online resources, says Gunraj.

“That’s normal. We have to admit when some people are violent, abusive and controlling, a lot of times they control everyone’s movement, whatever contact they have, “he said.

The hand gestures are not designed as “something that can save the day,” but rather a “tool” that some people may choose to use.

“Even when some people are using electronic devices or not using other means of expressing their need, we still need to address the issue with them,” he said.

If you see the thumb print when the camera calls, discreetly reach out to the person, Gunraj said. Ask yes or no questions over the phone, or reach out to other people to support you. “I want you to know that I am here for you even if we are not alone,” Gunraj recalls. “You can reach out to me from any device that is safe for you and I will help you in any way you want.” Work to identify the resources available in your community to support victims through 911, which may make some victims feel unsafe.

Most importantly, help should be provided by “liberation,” because everyone’s needs are different.

“There is no one-size-fits-all solution to this problem, because violence can vary from place to place, from house to house, community, to community. community, “” There’s all kinds of stuff that’ll work. So the most important thing is to let the person who needs you help – let them guide and guide you, not tell them what to do. The ‘Signal for Help’ feature is a feature of many external tools. “

