Worker fatally stabs Trump supporter boss in battle

Photo: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

ORLANDO, Florida – A worker with anti-government views fatally stabbed his Trump boss on a freeway construction site and placed an American flag next to the body after getting into a political conflict, MPs in Florida said Tuesday.

28-year-old Mason Toney was indicted on Monday for murdering William Knight.

Staff told investigators that despite their political differences, Toney and Knight were friends outside of work. Knight was an “outspoken American” who was “Pro-Donald Trump”, while employee Toney described “anti-government and very outspoken in his belief that the government is bad and wants to get him out,” the affidavit said.

Workers at the Florida Turnpike construction site on the Orlando subway told detectives that Knight had picked up Toney for work and that they were driving to various workplaces when they started to quarrel. When the workers arrived at the Turnpike construction site, they heard Knight screaming for help from an excavator. They ran over and saw Toney standing over Knight and stabbing him with a trowel.

The other workers said they tried to stop Toney by throwing objects at him, but he approached them with a knife. Then he jumped into a truck and drove off. When he left, he called his employees terrorists, according to an affidavit.

In addition to Knight’s body, the employees found an American flag and the packaging of the flag, the affidavit said.

MPs in a neighboring county arrested Toney a few hours later.

There was no lawyer listed in the online court files who could comment on Toney’s behalf. No bail was made and he remained in Orange County Jail.