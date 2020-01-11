Worker leader Bill Dugan in Chicago, former president of 150, dies at the age of 86

Loading...

Chicago Worker, William E. Dugan, a political heavyweight in Illinois who doubled the size of one of the state’s most influential unions in a two-year tenure, died Saturday at the age of 86.

About 10,000 employees were represented by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 when “Wild Bill” Dugan took over from the national organization in 1986, according to the general council of the union, Dale Pierson.

By the time he stepped into controversy in 2008 – after enduring several economic recessions amid a downward national trend in union membership – Local 150 had more than 23,000 members in various construction industries.

“Bill helped us through so many ups and downs in the financial markets amid labor market erosion. That growth was incredible, “said Bob Reiter, president of the Chicago Federation of Labor. “He built one of the most advanced teams of union organizers we had ever seen. He was fierce, caring and he had everyone back.”

Dugan, who had withdrawn to Hancock, Maryland, died after he had recently returned to Chicago for treatment for an unspecified disease, Pierson said.

Dugan grew up in West Virginia and enlisted in the US Army in 1951 and served four years in Korea with the 82nd Airborne Division, Pierson said.

He then moved to Chicago with his uncle and joined Local 150, where he worked as an equipment operator for the next decade.

Bill DuganSun-Times file photo

In 1965, Dugan was appointed as trade union agent for the union and gradually made the ties that forced him to hold a disputed election in 1986 to become president and manager of the union.

A lifelong Republican, Dugan made strong connections throughout the state in the democratic power structure of Illinois, including with state house speaker Mike Madigan, Pierson said. That later helped to make arrangements in the CTA, the toll road and the state games.

“He was able to develop these relationships across different parties because they shared common ideas that one of the best ways to spend tax money is to improve infrastructure,” Pierson said.

Dugan was also proud to be among the first workers’ leaders to support the legendary former mayor of Chicago, Harold Washington, in his re-election campaign. He also threw his weight behind a then relatively unknown Barack Obama in his ill-fated congress campaign against Rep. Bobby Rush in 2000, Pierson said.

Dugan was a football fan who closely followed his beloved Chicago Bears alongside squadrons at the University of Illinois and West Virginia University, Pierson said.

He was also an avid fisherman and hunter. The endless stream of politicians, workers’ leaders, and community members who visited him at the Local 150 headquarters were greeted by stuffed big-game trophies, including an antelope, a wild boar and, most memorable, a giraffe sitting in a large chair the corner beckoned to Dugan’s office.

Surprised visitors would ask if the giraffe was real. According to Pierson, Dugan joked that he could only fit the animal’s head through the doorway, “so we have the rest in the basement.”

Dugan withdrew from Local 150 in 2008 after the Chicago Sun-Times revealed that the authorities were investigating whether he illegally used trade union funds for personal gain. Federal agents attacked the Maryland buffalo farm in Dugan, and he later pleaded a criminal offense for violating federal labor laws by demanding and accepting tailor-made feed from a company that employed union workers.

Dugan was sentenced to three years in the case, who called Pierson an “unfair” allegation that arose from Dugan’s opposition within the union.

“It was a bad result in an otherwise great career,” he said.

Reiter said Dugan “will be remembered by membership of Local 150 and other trade unions for the bow of his entire career in the workers’ movement, not for one victory or controversy.” He will be remembered for a lifelong fight on behalf of the members of his union. “

Dugan is survived by his 68-year-old wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Dugan; daughters Billy Jean Fischer and Lisa Weller; grandsons Brandon William Fischer and Luke Weller; great-granddaughter Natalie Fischer and great-grandson Brandon William Fischer Jr.

A commemoration is planned for Tuesday at the local office of Local 150, 6200 Joliet Road in the countryside. Visitation takes place from 2.30 p.m. until 10 p.m., with different speakers presenting between 4:30 p.m. and 17:30 Dugan will be buried in Maryland later in the week.

Publisher’s note: Operating Engineers Local 150 is one of the trade unions that have an ownership interest in the Sun Times.