Workers from all industries striving to survive in the country housing – News News San Francisco – News Information

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Local governments are doing everything possible to help people who are out of work while sheltering in the Bay Area. This relief may not come soon enough for thousands of workers, especially in the service industry.

Nicholas Javier of San Francisco was a full-time server at the Oak Room restaurant inside Westin Saint Francis in Union Square. Normally he would take home up to $ 700 a week. But in the past two weeks, that’s been cut in half. With the restaurant closing, he’s out of a job.

“It feels like the carpet has been pulled out from under my feet and all the air has been blown out of the room,” Javier said in a Skype call with KPIX.

He says his rent in San Francisco is $ 1,200 a month.

“My advice is the things I live in and when people went missing and wasted, I lost it all,” he said. “So I was hoping I could cover my rent, which is usually enough to lower my rent.”

Now you do not know if you will be able to pay for it, bills or medical care. Javier is a member of UNITE HERE Local 2. He is one of the 14,000 employees of hotel, stadium, airport and catering services in the counties of San Francisco and San Mateo.

To help mitigate the impact, Mayor London Breed has announced a moratorium on residential and commercial evictions.

“Thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom, we have the capacity and even issued a business eviction directive, so we wanted to make sure that the businesses and residents that will be affected are likely to regret the loss of income that is the last thing for them what they need is an eviction, ”Breed said.

In South Bay, Councilor Lan Diep proposes a series of measures to help small businesses in San José. They include a moratorium on commercial evictions and partnerships with corporations like Google and Apple to create a relief fund.

“This period of coronavirus will pass but beyond that it will be a recovery and that recovery can be very difficult if we lose a lot of our small businesses during these few weeks,” Diep said.