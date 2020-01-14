Workers from the TECO solar park say that thousands are owed after paychecks have arrived

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Almost 100 employees are still waiting for paychecks for jobs that were done months ago at TECO’s new solar park in Wimauma.

Workers say they can’t pay bills and couldn’t give Christmas presents to their families. Some had payslips or no payslips.

“So that someone runs away with your money when you work blood, tears of sweat, in the heat, the cold, the rain. It’s terrible, “said Kimberly Green, who said she owed more than $ 2,000.”

Adell Bell said his family’s Christmas party was ruined because he ran out of money.

“It’s Christmas. Her children smiled, her bill was not late. You don’t have to borrow money from anyone. You don’t have to get up today because you think my lights will go out today or I will be able to have food for my children. “

TECO hired Moss Construction, a Miami-based company, to hire another subcontractor who hired another to hire the workers. The Continental Production Services company that issued checks was fired.

A Moss spokesman said the company would ensure that every worker was paid.

Moss sent this statement:

We are

work actively to ensure that workers pay the money they are entitled to. Get it right

It is an obligation for the workers, which we will enforce to completion.

It is a

complicated process that involves searching the subcontractor’s records,

Determining the amounts due of each worker and obtaining a lien from

Any employee who has a lien. We

I will keep going until the workers are paid and we can all get it

fixed unfortunate problem.

